AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

One Year of Ultra-Micro Holding Has Accelerated Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

PRNewswire September 16, 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Ultra-Micro (UMi) Holding of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) with PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) have proven successful in improving people’s welfare and accelerating financial inclusion.

More than 23.5 million customers with IDR 183.9 trillion outstanding financing have been integrated by the UMi Holding entities. This achievement is in line with one of the priority agendas of Financial Inclusion in the G20 Presidency in Indonesia.

In August 2022, the integration of services of the UMi Holding entities or co-location of Gerai Senyum reached 1,003 outlets with the initial target of 978. The number of new savers reached 6.85 million, while the initial target was 3.3 million. PNM Mekaar customers joining BRILink reached 40,121.

BRI President Director Sunarso said that there have been positive results as BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM are reaching all business segments efficiently. “The key is to synergize. BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM have been focused on dealing with MSMEs, targeting 55 million ultra-micro customers in Indonesia.”

In addition, with the assistance targeted to help individuals who are not yet bankable, customers are given the choice of accessing pawn-based capital through Pegadaian or taking loans from BRI through the Kupedes product. 

The development is inseparable from the resources of the UMi Holding entities. BRI Group has a network covering 6,500 micro-outlets, 3,600 PNM outlets, 4,000 Pegadaian outlets, and more than 530,000 BRILink agents. Furthermore, BRI Group has more than 63,000 financial advisors strengthening the micro payment ecosystem.  

Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir explained how the UMi Holding has empowered people’s economy. “First, state-owned enterprises ensure MSMEs get appropriate financing and assistance. Second, maintaining the supply chain like how we consolidate BRI, PNM, and Pegadaian, ensures MSMEs level up from the ultra-micro class; through PNM’s loan of IDR 1 million to IDR 4 million, going up to Pegadaian’s loan of IDR 20 million to IDR 50 million.”

The UMi Holding has proved that the state’s presence is necessary to lift the people’s economy and how large companies and corporations must synergize with all business actors.

For more information about Bank BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.