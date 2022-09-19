WP Creative Shakes Up Web Development Industry With Customer-Centric Rebrand

SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, WP Creative, a boutique WordPress development agency announced a new rebrand that focuses on a customer-centric approach which they claim is “severely lacking” in the industry.

Co-founder and Managing Director Nirmal Gyanwali said, “after a decade of serving thousands of clients, one thing we’re frequently complimented on is our caring approach and we wanted the rebrand to reflect that. It’s one thing to say you have great customer service, but what clients quickly realise about us is that we truly care about their success. That means lots of things. First and foremost, it’s listening carefully and building something that’s really going to help achieve their specific goals. That’s something I believe is severely lacking in this industry. And it’s all the little things too, like fixed pricing, after-service care, emergency phone support by an expert, instant fixes.”

WP Creative was founded in 2015 by Nirmal Gyanwali and his wife Saba and boasts an impressive client base including leading Australian brands such as Fastway Couriers, Optical Co and University of Technology Sydney.

Nirmal explains how WP Creative gained a strong foothold in the fiercely competitive web development industry. “The industry needs a shakeup. There are far too many web developers and designers who drag it down with poor service. They may be great technicians, but they don’t listen to what their clients are actually trying to tell them. They take on more work than they can handle and prioritise higher-paying clients. They obfuscate their pricing or trick clients into getting on a long-term contract to receive better service. I believe we’ve grown quickly and attracted big brands because we have an empathetic approach; putting our clients first and really standing in their shoes. Our rebrand reflects the caring values we’ve always had but never really shouted about. Your website is a significant investment and a lot is riding on it which can make design and development stressful. But it doesn’t have to be. When you work with a team that answers the phone, offers frequent video meetings, proactively solves problems and does everything they can to make your project a success? That’s when building, optimising or repairing a website can be fun and profitable.”

About WP Creative: WPCreative.com.au is a custom WordPress development and design agency based in Sydney. They specialise in building, fixing and maintaining WordPress and WooCommerce websites. Their award-winning team have served over 1,200 clients including many leading Australian brands.

