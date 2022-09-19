INVT project raised $450,000 of invested funds on Coinstore.com Prime

Coinstore.com Prime: Act Fast. Act Wise.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INVT project raised $450,000 of invested funds with over 2800 participants on Coinstore.com Prime. Having started out at the subscription price of $0.01 on Prime and pumped up to the trading price of $0.0767 by the end of the pre-sale, showing a 667.81% increase all within a day. Continuing the up-trend, the project is trading at $0.116170 at the moment of writing.

Prime has been developed to enable early investments in projects with quality potential for the public. To take projects further, the platform provides support for projects in early stages such as crowd-funding, exposure, and the right set of circumstances for long-term development in the crypto space.

With the community as first priority, the Coinstore.com Prime launchpad provides first-look access to carefully curated projects that matter to the community. With global research expertise, in-depth audits are conducted at scale to provide effective opportunities for users to participate in the investment of selected projects at a pre-sale price. With the many benefits that come with getting involved in launchpad projects, there are risk factors that users should always take note and conduct personal research on for every investment.

The functionality of Prime in the crypto market is mainly as a launchpad for various projects to give users a chance to gain early involvement in the preferred projects. It is able to provide users with opportunities to optimise benefits with early access, alongside pre-sale prices of the project’s tokens. By analysing the trends of the projects, users are able to take advantage of the lower threshhold that accompanies the early access campaign to gain more earnings as the value of the token increases once it is released to the public.

With all the excitement that had surrounded Coinstore.com Prime’s first launch of the INVT token, the high anticipation for the next project launch is only increasing. In order to be kept in the loop of any new updates, make sure to join the Coinstore.com community and be the first to seize all the new opportunities up-coming.

Disclaimer:

Before particiapting in any project, Coinstore.com urges each user to conduct personal due diligence and research. The information presented is solely intended for general circulation and does not constitute as investment, legal, accounting, tax, or financial advice. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situations, or particular needs of any person. Any information contained here should be verified independently before the investor makes a commitment to transact in any investment.

About Coinstore.com

Coinstore.com is a trading platform that holds global influence and is endlessly serving users with smooth and secure cryptocurrency trading services, derivatives business, and OTC services. Our core team consists of experienced financial professionals and blockchain technical talents who provide value in the development of sectors such as digital finance, blockchain technology, and network security protection.

With 180 employees worldwide, Coinstore.com confidently provides users with leading performance in services and security advantages.

