Huawei Cloud to empower 10,000 startups in 3 years

PRNewswire September 19, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s flagship startup event, Spark Founders Summit (SFS), will be held 20 – 21 September during Huawei Connect 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. The two-day event will bring together startup founders, policymakers, enterprises and investors to discuss unleashing digital to empower startup ecosystem.

Huawei Spark is an acceleration platform launched in 2020 by Huawei Cloud for tech startups. The purpose is to incubate and accelerate startups to become tomorrow’s scale-ups. Initially launched in Asia Pacific, Huawei Spark is now also in Latin America and will soon be in Africa, Europe and Middle East in the coming year as the program is going global to help more enterprises grow and scale efficiently with the cloud.

Zhang Ping‘an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced on September 15 in Shenzhen that Huawei Cloud will provide support for at least 10,000 promising startups around the world over the next three years, with support including cost optimization, technical support, entrepreneurship training, and other business resources.

At this year’s Spark Founders Summit, a key highlight will be the tri-party panel on the 20th of September, involving representatives from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia governments speaking on their respective countries’ startup ecosystem strategies and programs.

The speaker line-up will also feature regional unicorns such as Patrick Cao, the President of GoTo, venture capitalists such as Lee Kai Fu, Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, and Yutong Zhang, Managing Director of GSR Ventures.

For more information on SFS, please visit: https://www.sparkfounderssummit.com/#hsfs-our-partner

SOURCE Spark Founders Summit

