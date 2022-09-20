AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Unstoppable Rise of Korean Medical Tourism

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

KHIDI Launches Official Medical Korea Website for Easier Access to Korean Medical Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) has revamped the official website of Medical Korea(www.medicalkorea.or.kr), featuring information related to the use of Korean medical services.

Unstoppable Rise of Korean Medical Tourism!

Korea has been awarded by the International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) for “Health and Medical Tourism: Destination of the Year” for two consecutive years, being globally recognized for its competitiveness in medical tourism. Over 3 million patients visited Korea to received medical treatment in Korea since 2009.

Information on operations and treatment of medical specialties, including oncology, cardiology and organ transplantation, are available on the Medical Korea website, which has a list of clinics and hospitals designated to treat foreign patients.

It also offers various other essential information for visiting Korea, such as the types of medical visas, visa processing, and tax refund for cosmetic surgery. It also details health guidelines for severe diseases, such as cerebral infarction, breast cancer and respiratory diseases, as well as daily activities for enhancing immunity and concentration.

Medical Korea’s official website is supported in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian. Click the link below to visit the website for details.

About KHIDI

Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) is a government-affiliated institution operating under the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea. KHIDI was established in 1999 with the purpose of providing professional and systematic support for development of Korean healthcare industry in order to enhance its competitiveness on a global scale.

Its aim is the promotion of advanced healthcare services with a long-term perspective to turn the healthcare business into a new growth engine for Korea’s creative economy. it is striving to generate the ‘Korean-wave’ in the global healthcare industry by combining the strength of Korea’s medical services, pharmaceutical products, medical devices and cosmetics.

Media Contact

KHIDI, Global Healthcare Market Analysis Team,
Researcher Han Mi-Sun
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.