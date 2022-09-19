AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GTR 2 and Stoke 2 are the newest electric longboards from Evolve Skateboards

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

The coolest way to get around in 2022 just got better

GOLD COAST, Australia, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evolve Skateboards unveils a new electric skateboard series: the GTR and Stoke Series 2. Evolve’s new electric longboards set a higher standard for personal transportation, with up to 50km of range and the ability to customise acceleration and braking curves. This is the 5th generation of electric skateboards produced by Evolve, the leading company in the personal micro-mobility industry.

The GTR and Stoke Series 2 are the 5th generation of electric skateboards produced by Evolve

The new series introduces Bluetooth FOC control to the GTR and Stoke boards, providing instant power with ultra-smooth acceleration and braking performance. The remote has a dual trigger design encased in a robust aluminium frame, making it the most sophisticated remote in the electric skateboarding market.

GTR Series 2

With 100% carbon fibre or bamboo deck options, the GTR Series 2 comes with powerful dual 6000W rated 6368 motors turning the day-to-day commute into an epic adventure. Riders can choose street wheels for a faster ride or all-terrain tyres to venture off the beaten path, including uneven surfaces such as dirt, gravel or compacted sand. In this new series, Evolve merged the sleek design that the GTR is known for with the upgraded motor controller.

Stoke Series 2

The new generation of the Stoke Series 2 is the ultimate last-mile vehicle, with a range of 15 km/h, turning any road or path into an endless wave. The deck features a rear kick-tail, making this board capable of popping off small curbs and lips that riders encounter on their daily ride. The Stoke board is the smallest and most portable Evolve’s skateboard, known for its maneuverability.

The GTR and Stoke Series 2 are now available at https://www.evolveskateboards.com.au

About Evolve Skateboards

Evolve Skateboards is the leading company in the electric skateboard industry, based on the Gold Coast. In the last 13 years, Evolve has been designing, testing and optimising every part of electric longboards so riders can experience the best boards in the world. With more than 15 awards, service centres, and distributors now servicing over 40 countries, Evolve Skateboards has a growing number of loyal riders worldwide.

SOURCE Evolve Skateboards

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.