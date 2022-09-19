AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Who is Hussain: World Record Smashed as British Charity Recruits over 37,000 Blood Donors On Single Day

PRNewswire September 19, 2022
  • World record broken for the most blood donations in one calendar day, across 27 countries in over 350 venues worldwide.
  • 37,018 blood donations made in this record-breaking campaign could save over 110,000 lives.
  • The Global Blood Heroes campaign was coordinated by the social justice organisation Who is Hussain in partnership with local and national blood donor organisations, including the Red Cross, UK’s NHS Blood & Transplant, America’s Blood Centers and many more.
  • This campaign and world record come when there is an acute need for blood and shortages in many countries.

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, social justice charity, Who is Hussain, has announced that they have broken the world record for the largest blood drive in history.

Medical staff and Who is Hussain volunteers in London, UK

Officially confirmed today, Who is Hussain coordinated the record-breaking #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign on the 27th of August 2022, which saw thousands of people across 27 countries donate blood on a single day. Volunteers in New Zealand kicked off the blood drive as the day began and the final donations came in from the West Coast of USA.

Authenticated by the Official World Records, the total number of blood donations was 37,018, beating the previous record of 34,723 set in 2020. With up to 3 lives saved per donation, over 110,000 lives could be saved by the charity’s efforts.

Muntazir Rai, Director of Who is Hussain, said: “Who is Hussain was founded just over a decade ago, inspired by the compassionate legacy of Hussain ibn Ali. It’s incredible to think that the selfless altruism of this man, who lived over a thousand years ago, has inspired over 37,000 people to participate in the biggest blood drive in history. 

“The pandemic hit blood reserves across the world hard. With hospitals struggling to meet demands, Who is Hussain volunteers rallied together and launched our Global Blood Heroes campaign. Donating blood is a universal act of compassion that can unite people all around the world – we all bleed the same. We’re so excited that so many first-time donors came forward and many have committed to donating again, and will continue to, hopefully, for years to come.”

The Global Blood Heroes campaign saw large numbers of first-time donors take part; with 50% of donations in Canada and 25% in the UK coming from those giving blood for the very first time.

  1. Media photos https://bit.ly/3AqWbLx (Credit Who is Hussain).
  2. Find more: blood.whoishussain.org

SOURCE Who is Hussain

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.