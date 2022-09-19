AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huawei Connect 2022 kicks off in Bangkok to explore unleashing digital productivity

PRNewswire September 19, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei’s annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, began today in Bangkok. The theme of this year’s event is “Unleash Digital,” gathering over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems.

At the event, Huawei shared the steps it’s taking to advance digital development across a wide range of industries, and released 15+ innovative cloud services for the global market.

Three initiatives to help all industries go digital

To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break through common barriers in digital transformation:

  • Boost digital infrastructure, including more robust connectivity and stronger, more diverse computing resources.
  • Help organizations go beyond simple cloud adoption and truly make the most of cloud, focusing on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development.
  • Build out local digital ecosystems, including partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more support for SMEs.

GDP growth has been unstable over the past two years. However, the digital economy has seen consistent growth on a global scale – more than 15% in 2021. This has prompted many organizations to transform their operations and service offerings with next-generation digital technology.

“Going digital is clearly the right choice,” said Hu. “The demand is there, and so are the technologies. The world is unleashing digital productivity, and it’s happening right now.”

At the event, Huawei reinforced its commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company called for governments and enterprises to work more closely together to cultivate local digital ecosystems that build up innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.

In his keynote, Simon Lin, the President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, released the Digital First Economy whitepaper that delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Asia-Pacific region is standing at the forefront of the global digital landscape,” said Lin. “Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalization and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem.”

The three-day conference in Bangkok is the first stop on HUAWEI CONNECT’s global tour in 2022. Featuring two keynote sessions, six summits, as well as multiple breakout sessions and demos, this year’s event dives into the challenges that governments and enterprises face at all stages of their digital transformation journey, Huawei’s advancements in digital infrastructure, as well as the company’s latest cloud services and ecosystem partner solutions. 

SOURCE HC2022

