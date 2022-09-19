AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Huawei Releases White Paper on Opportunities for Digital Transformation of Education to Explore Intelligent Education Maturity Assessment Model

PRNewswire September 19, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the session of “Accelerate the Digital Journey of Education” at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok, Huawei released the White Paper on Opportunities for Digital Transformation of Education, which explores the intelligent education maturity assessment model for the first time. Huawei also proposed to leverage all-scenario education solutions to innovate teaching modes, promote inclusive education resources, improve research capabilities, and upgrade management, accelerating the digital transformation of education.

Mark Yang, Director of Education & Healthcare Dept, said: “The White Paper on Opportunities for Digital Transformation of Education is a collection of global strategies and practices from customers, partners, and Huawei itself during their joint exploration of the digital transformation of education. It provides definitions on the concept and framework of intelligent education. The White Paper explores the maturity assessment model of intelligent education for the first time. The model includes six sub-dimensions and five levels, and aims to help schools assess themselves so that they can have a clear direction for future development of education informatization.”

Patrick Low, an Industry Expert of Education & Healthcare Dept, elaborated on Huawei’s all-scenario education solutions based on Huawei’s global success stories. “Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent education solutions aim to build an overarching framework for intelligent education, meet the needs of various business scenarios on campus, support diversified teaching applications, realize smart teaching, learning, management, and research in all scenarios, and facilitate talent training across multiple countries.”

Inclusive education was also a hot topic at this session. According to Mr. Ekapong Musikacharoen, Deputy Director of Office of Information Technology Administration for Educational Development at Thailand UniNet Scientific Research Network, Thailand’s NREN will connect 155 universities and complete a smooth transition to 100 Gbit/s, providing high-quality network connections for all Thai education customers and promoting fair and inclusive education.

Rapidly developing digital technology calls for talent training. Golden Yang, Deputy General Manager of TVET Dept at AVIC-INTL Project Engineering Company, argued that thanks to digitalization, intelligent education will greatly improve the level of talent training and drive technological development. It will cultivate the young generation to provide continuous momentum for the country’s high-quality, sustainable development.

Huawei has helped accelerate the digital transformation of education for more than 2800 colleges and universities and research institutes in over 80 countries, and cooperated with over 2000 universities across more than 100 countries and regions to build ICT academies, training an excess of 150,000 students annually. Huawei has certified more than 580,000 ICT talent worldwide. Aaron Wang, Vice President of Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, said, “In the Asia-Pacific region, Huawei has cooperated with 273 higher education institutions to construct Huawei ICT academies, training above 16,000 students annually. Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to ICT infrastructure of education in the Asia-Pacific region. By applying technologies to education scenarios, Huawei unleashes digital productivity and accelerates the digital journey of education.”

SOURCE Huawei Connect

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.