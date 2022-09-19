Best-in-Class Companies focused on Sustainability and Growth Excellence Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost and Sullivan Institute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by ‘innovating to zero’. Businesses around the world face an obsolete pressure of striking a balance between business growth and global priorities, but the Frost & Sullivan Institute has identified around 1% of global Companies that address global priorities and “innovate to zero” while still leading the way in growth and transformation.

“The 1% of companies we have recognized are not only committed to growth, but have also made strides in addressing some of the biggest challenges facing the globe today; such as sustainability, inclusiveness and so on. These companies ensure they make decisions with both, the planet and organizational growth in mind. This recognition empowers teams, inspires stakeholders, and accelerates sustainable business growth.” said David Frigstad, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8 step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute’s most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Intertape Polymer Group Inc

Intuit

Intuitive

Jabil Inc.

Jacobs

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

KBR

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

KLA Corporation

Kosmos Energy Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies

Labcorp

Lam Research Corp.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Lundin Mining Corporation

Lyft, Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

ManTech

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Matador Resources Company

Maximus

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

MEG Energy Corp.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corp.

