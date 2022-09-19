AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CGTN: China takes concrete action in boosting global economic recovery

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the recently concluded Samarkand summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China expressed its readiness to work with the global countries to deepen practical cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, infrastructure, and maintaining the stability of supply chains.

Efforts are already under way. The International Forum on Resilient and Stable Industrial and Supply Chains began in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province in east China on Monday.

Serving as a platform where global industrial insiders can boost exchanges and cooperation, the forum aims to improve the resilience and stability of global industrial and supply chains by promoting experience sharing and building a broad consensus, according to Zhejiang Provincial Government.

Vital guarantee for promoting world economy

China attaches great importance to maintaining the resilience and stability of industrial and supply chains and has called on the global society to jointly build and share global industrial and supply chains on many occasions.

In his congratulatory letter to the forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping also noted that maintaining the resilience and stability of global industrial and supply chains is a vital guarantee for promoting the development of the world economy and serves the common interests of people globally.

China will unswervingly ensure that the industrial and supply chains are public goods in nature, safeguard the security and stability of its industrial and supply chains, take concrete actions to deepen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains, and make sure that people of all countries share the fruits of development, he said.

China ready for more effort

During the first half of the year, solid effort has been made to smooth the industrial and supply chains, consolidating the recovery momentum of the industrial economy as factory activities were disrupted, and logistics bottlenecks emerged in some regions due to the epidemic, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Thanks to the effort, the industrial economy maintained recovery growth. From January to July this year, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.5% year on year, as per the ministry.

Xi said in the letter that China is willing to work with other countries to seize the new opportunities presented by the latest scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation and build a global industrial and supply chain system that is secure, stable, smooth, efficient, open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-09-19/Xi-sends-congratulatory-letter-to-forum-on-industrial-supply-chains-1dse5hIiRIQ/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.