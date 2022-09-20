AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina Announces Upcoming Edge AI Computers Powered by New NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano for Use in Computer Vision Applications

PRNewswire September 21, 2022

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina today introduced its upcoming NVIDIA® Jetson-based edge AI computers powered by Jetson Orin™ Nano  system-on-modules (SOM) that have set a new baseline for entry-level edge AI and robotics, as announced during NVIDIA GTC.

The new NVIDIA Jetson-based edge computing devices, part of the Aetina DeviceEdge family, can be used as both an embedded computer and a standalone computer. These devices are designed with multiple types of I/O connectors, making them compatible with different sensors including MIPI, USB, and IP cameras. The edge AI computers also have several kinds of expansion slots to support hardware components such as storage, wireless communication, and out-of-band remote management modules.

Aetina’s upcoming Jetson-based edge AI computers include four models—AIB-SO21, AIE-KO21, AIB-MO22, and AIE-KO22. All models have a wide power input range from 12 to 24V DC, support 128GB M.2 2242 NVME SSD, provide wide operating temperature ranges, and are capable of data recovery and backup in case of operating system crash. The differences between these models are that AIB-SO21 and AIE-KO21 are designed with an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot and an RJ-45 GbE Port, while AIB-MO22 and AIE-KO22 are designed with 1 x B-Key/1 x E-Key/1 x M-Key slot, 1 x RJ-45 GbE Port, and 1 x RJ45 2.5GbE Port. Due to their I/O connectors and expansion slots, the four models, with high compatibility with different peripherals, can be easily integrated into most AI systems to process image and video data at the edge.

Moreover, Aetina continues to build on the significant momentum behind the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform worldwide. This includes other new members of the Aetina’s DeviceEdge family that are powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and future Jetson-based edge AI computers that support NVIDIA Orin NX.

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina offers various edge AI computers that support NVIDIA Jetson, including those with a customized combination of different I/O connectors and expansion slots based on the needs from global partners and clients for any particular application. With these reliable Jetson-based AI computers, Aetina helps partners and clients develop a variety of edge AI, robotics, AIoT, and embedded solutions, and then deploy and scale their applications on these computers in smart cities, smart factories, smart healthcare, and smart retail.

During GTC, learn additional details about the Jetson Orin platform, including the new Orin Nano, at The NVIDIA Jetson Roadmap for Edge AI and Robotics session on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10AM PDT, and available on demand thereafter.

About Aetina

Aetina Corporation, founded in 2012 in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions for various vertical applications. With a focus on the global AI market, Aetina provides advanced edge computing hardware, AI management software, and long-term support to help partners and clients successfully build innovative edge AI systems.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

