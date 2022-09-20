AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huawei to invest $300mln in Empower Program to Support Global Partners

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On the second day of HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok, Huawei launched a range of innovative infrastructure solutions to drive industry digitalization by finding the right technology for the right scenario, and announced the Huawei Empower Program that would invest US$300 million to support global partners in the next three years.

Around the theme “Innovative Infrastructure to Unleash Digital”, industry stakeholders gathered together and held discussions exploring the future directions and opportunities for industry digitalization. They analyzed the challenges of different industries striving to go digital, and Huawei introduced solutions supported by its technical strengths to help address these challenges.

Ryan Ding, President of Huawei Enterprise BG, said in his keynote speech “Empowering Industry, Creating Value” that “Deeper digital transformation will help companies better adapt to an ever-changing world. Huawei is working closely with our partners to find the right technology for the right scenario, support customers in furthering their digital transformation, and unleash the power of digital.”

According to Ding, using its connectivity, computing, and cloud technologies, Huawei is working with its partners to drive ongoing industry innovation and multi-tech synergy, creating scenario-based solutions for diverse customer needs. He added that this will create greater value and make it easier for customers to go the “last mile” of their digital transformation.

Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, discussed how multi-tech synergy is critical for finding the right technology for the right scenario. He explained in his keynote speech “Innovative Digital Infrastructure Accelerates Digital Transformation” that “Data is at the core of digital transformation, and data ingestion, transmission, storage, and analysis are key steps. Huawei provides full-stack products and product portfolios to support end-to-end data processing, accelerating customers’ digital transformation.”

At the event, Huawei launched the Huawei Empower Program, which is intended to help develop a thriving digital ecosystem for global partners. Through this program, Huawei will conduct joint innovation with partners via OpenLabs, empower partners with a new framework, a new plan, and an integrated platform, and build a talent pool through the Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei Authorized Learning Partner (HALP) programs. Huawei also announced that it would invest US$300 million in this program to support global partners in the next three years.

SOURCE HC2022

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

