GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with record capacity, accelerating world’s digital economy

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global digital economy is in full velocity mode, embracing the return of the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event, taking place from 10-14 October, with unrivalled record capacity, its continued expansion fuelling the installation of three additional sold-out halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gitex Global prepares to host more than 4,500 companies and 100,000 - plus attendees from 170 countries.

 

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will host over 4,500 companies and 100,000-plus attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft., matching the scale of 33 football fields. This global line-up of companies and start-ups will showcase ground-breaking applications in the metaverse, AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data. The event welcomes global tech leaders Microsoft, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Avaya, Honeywell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, e&, Lenovo, and Cisco.

“GITEX GLOBAL takes the helm in partnering with global tech leaders to empower, enlighten and enthuse everyone on the metamorphosis of the digital economy. We will gather the best minds in all businesses around the world to debate, challenge and rationalise the impact of this tech fusion on society and our future. This is GITEX 3.0,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser.

With a fully immersive deep dive into the digital universe, GITEX GLOBAL presents its 3.0 edition with Ai Everything, North Star Dubai (formerly GITEX Future Stars), Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

Two new events will be launched this year – Global DevSlam, and X-VERSE.

Global DevSlam is the Middle East’s largest ever coder and developer meetup, connecting 10,000 coders alongside developers from the world’s biggest tech companies, including Anaconda, AWS, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat.

X-VERSE, in partnership with Decentraland, curates one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys, providing a never before seen experience of disruptive industry applications of the metaverse.

North Star Dubai, with its strategic partner the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, underlines the ongoing evolution of the global start-up ecosystem, and the important role start-ups play in advancing innovation. The world’s largest start-up event gathers more than 800 exhibitors from 60 countries with over 600 investors in a thriving, innovative entrepreneur ecosystem.

GITEX GLOBAL’s vast international footprint features national pavilions from Cyprus, Ethiopia, the European Union, Kuwait, Uganda, Turkey, the United States, France, Germany, the UK, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nigeria, and Brazil.

The event also includes 14 conference tracks delivering over 500 hours of thought-provoking talks, case studies, and workshops by 1,000-plus ministers, global technology leaders, and experts on topics like crypto, 6G, metaverse, and future mobility, including flying cars and electric aircraft.

More information is available at www.gitex.com

SOURCE GITEX GLOBAL

