Opto 22 Earns Frost & Sullivan 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Unrivaled Industrial Automation Solutions

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

Opto 22 develops advanced remote input/output (I/O) connectivity and highly differentiated industrial controller applications based on open standards.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) edge control solutions industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Opto 22 with the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Opto 22 is a leading developer and producer of advanced products for industrial automation and IIoT solutions that integrate industrial devices into networks and computers.

Opto 22

Opto 22 has nearly 50 years of expertise in the global IIoT edge control solutions industry, and its robust portfolio of innovative solutions has established it as a market leader.

Opto 22 is rapidly growing and increasing its customer base featuring cutting-edge technologies designed and developed in part by third-party partners. The company partners include leading technology businesses such as Cirrus Link, CODESYS, Sepasoft, HiveMQ, and Kepware.

“The groov technology can solve one of the most challenging aspects of IIoT: How to collect data from the edge of the network and make it available to the software that consumes it and people that use it, overcoming the intrinsic complexity, security, integrity, and cost issues,” said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the IIoT edge control solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.”

With its world-class solutions, such as groov EPIC (Edge Programmable Industrial Controller) and groov RIO (RIO), Opto 22 revolutionized the IIoT edge control solutions industry and made the work of industry experts more efficient.

Through groov EPIC, the company dramatically upgraded industrial systems’ control, cost-effectiveness, and performance. With groov RIO, Opto 22 supports companies in collecting data directly from their equipment’s sensors and systems to maintain operational performance over time.

Additionally, based on its customer-centric philosophy, Opto 22 understands its success depends on customer satisfaction. This core belief drives the company’s business practices on a day-to-day basis, delivering seamless transparency across the entire customer journey to stand out from its closest competitors.

“Opto 22’s products and solutions are universally recognized in the industry for their quality, reliability, ease of use, and innovation, combining real-time I/O sensing and control with connectivity to a broad diversity of devices, applications, and services, such as field sensors, PLCs, databases, software applications, and cloud services. All of this without the need for industrial computers or middleware,” noted Sebastián Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Opto 22 stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and applications. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the IIoT edge I/O and control market.” For its strong overall performance, Opto 22 is recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the IIoT edge control solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 1.210.247.3823
E: [email protected]

About Opto 22

Opto 22 designs and manufactures industrial control products and Internet of Things platforms that bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT). Based on a core design philosophy of leveraging open, standards-based technology, Opto 22 products are deployed worldwide in industrial automation, process control, building automation, industrial refrigeration, remote monitoring, and data acquisition applications. Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., Opto 22 products have a worldwide reputation for ease-of-use, innovation, quality, and reliability. For more information, contact Opto 22 headquarters at +1-951-695-3000 or visit opto22.com.

Contact:
Janice Colmer
800-321-6786
[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

