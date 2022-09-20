AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HAVAL H6 GT Makes an Impressive Appearance, GWM Sponsors Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

BAODING, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On September 9, GWM HAVAL H6 GT showed up at Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in South Africa, setting off an upsurge of enthusiasm for the coupe SUV visual experience.

HAVAL H6 GT Makes an Impressive Appearance, GWM Sponsors Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

HAVAL brand sets up a static HAVAL H6 GT experience area outside the Cape Town Stadium, which gives rugby fans and other audiences a chance to experience its unique sports coupe styling closely.

HAVAL H6 GT adopts a bio-inspired aesthetic design, which integrates a shark’s vigorous posture with the body modelling, making it looks very sporty. The sides of the HAVAL H6 GT adopt many personalized design details for embellishment, including smooth and rugged lines, fastback shape, and double rear trim spoilers. These details further emphasize the model’s sense of style and sportiness.

Actually, in the first week of September, HAVAL H6 GT held a media test drive in South Africa. TopGear.co.za, SAGMJ, and other local authoritative media all expressed their recognition of this model.

“HAVAL H6 GT integrates the practicality of conventional H6 with modern styling. There is no doubt that it will be well-received by local SUV buyers,” commented by TopGear.co.za, a local specialist auto website.

“HAVAL H6 GT is reshaping the appearance of SUVs. This sportier model provides a different product for the H6 SUV, and also complements the currently unique stylistic language of HAVAL H6,” commented by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

HAVAL H6 GT has also equipped with a track mode and an exhaust sound wave system, to give global test drivers a sportier driving experience.

Conrad Groenewald, HAVAL South Africa Chief Operations Officer, said “HAVAL is bringing the brand to consumers in a format that resonates with the market via sponsoring events such as the Rugby World Cup Sevens.”

In July this year, HAVAL H6 GT also appeared at Red Bull Quicksand in South Africa, giving spectators a more tangible sense of the coupe SUV’s charm. In the Australian market, HAVAL has continuously brought its models and users closer together through cooperation with City2Surf, which is popular among young people.

Except for the HAVAL H6 GT, to meet the differentiated needs of varied worldwide users, the HAVAL H6 family has also been constantly expanding its product lineups by launching a variety of models including the fuel-powered version H6 and HEV/PHEV hybrid version.

GWM HAVAL H6 family plans to launch different versions of products in multiple markets worldwide in the nearly future and hope providing personalized experiences to more users.

SOURCE GWM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.