Ecobat Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

PRNewswire September 21, 2022

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, is announcing the appointment of Lloyd McGuire as Chief Financial Officer. As a key member of the executive team, Mr. McGuire will oversee all the financial operations of Ecobat, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, business control, and treasury. He will manage all aspects of financial matters and decision making.

“Lloyd has a proven track record of using financial insights to transform business strategies. We are extremely fortunate to have him at the helm of our organization’s financial operations as we continue to make the business of batteries safer and more sustainable,” said Ecobat CEO Marcus Randolph.

Mr. McGuire brings over 15 years of cross-functional experience including roles as a business turnaround consultant, financial restructuring advisor, and attorney for public and private companies, lenders, unsecured parties, and government entities. Most recently, he served as a corporate finance and restructuring partner at FTI Consulting. Prior to that, Mr. McGuire interned with The Blackstone Group’s GSO Capital Partners after serving on active duty in the United States Marine Corps as a Judge Advocate. While in the military, he focused on litigation and deployed to Afghanistan with an infantry battalion, acting as the Commanding Officer’s legal advisor on matters such as fiscal law, investigations, detainee operations, and the law of war. He holds a B.A. from Southwestern University, a J.D. from the University of South Carolina, and an M.B.A. from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the Texas Bar, South Carolina Bar, and District of Columbia Bar and serves on the Texas A&M M.B.A. Advisory Board.

Mr. McGuire joins six other senior leaders who bring decades of global experience and unmatched dedication to leading Ecobat as it continues to transform energy storage. He officially joins the team on Sept. 19, 2022, in the Chief Financial Officer role.

Media Contact
[email protected]

About Ecobat
Ecobat is the world’s biggest recycler of batteries. We fully recycle nearly 70 million lead car batteries each year. For nearly a century, Ecobat has been making the business of batteries safer and more sustainable. Now, we’re continuing to invent ways to harness lead, lithium, and other materials that power everyday lives more efficiently. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com.

SOURCE Ecobat

