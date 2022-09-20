AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Master of Theology in Spanish

PRNewswire September 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Word of God says in Proverbs 4, 5: “Acquire wisdom, acquire understanding.” Thus, University of St. ThomasHouston (UST) offers a Master of Arts in Sacred Scripture (MASE) and a Master of Arts in Pastoral Theology (MATP). Both paths of study have the primary function of making us grow in the knowledge and love of God through intellectual and spiritual cultivation. This implies better living the call to holiness, the personal and community relationship with God, and serving in the construction of the Kingdom of Heaven in the Church and society.

UST is a pioneer as a Catholic university in offering these master’s degrees 100% online and in Spanish. Students can take any of these postgraduate degrees in person or online, as these options help each student adapt according to their needs. All the professors of our master’s degrees have a doctorate level: Ph.D. or S.T.D (Pontifical Doctorates).

These master’s degrees have been pedagogically designed to be completed in a cycle of two years or six regular academic semesters, including summer semesters. The curriculum for each master’s degree consists of 12 courses or 36 units of academic credits.

Students do not need to present an English exam (ESL or TOEFL). Currently, the program has students from Japan, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, and Mexico.

To learn more about these programs please email [email protected] or call 1-800-344-3984

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas – Houston is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional and skills-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally and lead ethically.

 

SOURCE University of St. Thomas-Houston

