Plintron Americas Expands Relationship with T-Mobile

PRNewswire September 22, 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Plintron Americas announced today that it has expanded its strategic relationship with T-Mobile via an updated agreement enabling Plintron to expand its opportunities as a T-Mobile MVNO aggregator.

Plintron_Logo

The agreement expands on the great relationship that T-Mobile and Plintron have built over the past 10 years. Said Joe Phillips, CEO of Plintron Americas, “We are excited to continue the expansion of our relationship with T-Mobile. Plintron, with a global presence that includes integration with over 40 Mobile Operators worldwide and MVNO solutions to over 143 brands in more than 30 countries across 6 continents, continues to experience tremendous growth with expanded solutions to create dynamic opportunities for MVNOs and allow brands to extend into mobile services.”

“The expanded agreement with Plintron unlocks opportunities for enabling multiple MVNOs across a variety of niche wireless markets on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network,” said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale. “The strategic value Plintron brings to T-Mobile Wholesale is only growing with the addition of these new capabilities.”

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speed test Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowd sourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World’s largest Multi Country end to end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. The US presence is headquartered in Bellevue, WA. With mobile network services in over 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals,

Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers and won many international industry awards including the ‘MVNE of the Year’ at MVNOs World Congress 2022.

Visit www.plintron.com

Contact:
Richard Pelly
[email protected]

SOURCE Plintron

