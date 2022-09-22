INEOS STYROLUTION’S LURAN SAN C CHOSEN BY BEAR ELECTRIC FOR SMALL HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

Luran ® SAN C selected for ease of processing, outstanding surface quality and excellent transparency

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that its Luran® SAN C has been selected by Bear Electric, a leading brand in small domestic appliances in China, as the material of choice for its appliances including food processor, yogurt machine and filter kettle.

Key points:

Material of choice for processing and design: The Luran product line from INEOS Styrolution provides outstanding surface quality and excellent transparency, enabling the creation of products that are aesthetically pleasant and durable for daily household use. Luran SAN C with its unique violet-blue tint exhibits a well-balanced property profile suitable for complex injection molding applications in the household industry.

The Luran product line from INEOS Styrolution provides outstanding surface quality and excellent transparency, enabling the creation of products that are aesthetically pleasant and durable for daily household use. Luran SAN C with its unique violet-blue tint exhibits a well-balanced property profile suitable for complex injection molding applications in the household industry. High food contact safety: With international food contact regulations compliance [2] and having the lowest residual monomer levels available in the market today, our Luran SAN grades are excellent material of choice particularly for the household industry, which requires food contact compliance for their finished products.

With international food contact regulations compliance and having the lowest residual monomer levels available in the market today, our Luran SAN grades are excellent material of choice particularly for the household industry, which requires food contact compliance for their finished products. A versatile and cost-effective solution: A trusted material with excellent property retention, INEOS Styrolution’s various Luran grades are widely used in household applications such as water filters, drinkware, mixers/blenders and coffee machine water containers.

The Procurement Engineer at Bear Electric’s Supplier Management Department says “The performance of Luran SAN C fits exactly our requirements, with its international food contact regulations compliance allowing us to expand our product footprint internationally. We also appreciate INEOS Styrolution’s outstanding reputation, excellent customer service and consistent product quality.”

“We are very proud to be able to work with a growing innovative brand like Bear Electric,” comments Ravi Ponnuswamy, Asia Pacific Specialties Sales Director. “With the increasing tightening of plastic food contact safety compliance regulations globally, INEOS Styrolution collaborates closely with our partners to continuously renew, improve and differentiate our portfolio and services to generate further value for our customers in the household industry.”

[1] Full details of our food contact statements are available upon request for our customers for whom this is relevant. These statements also identify certain tests that need to be carried out by the customer on the finished moulded article [2] including USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU) Food Contact and Chinese National GB standards.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

