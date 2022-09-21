Hennessy releases a limited edition Hennessy Paradis, Golden Edition exclusively on BlockBar.com featuring a golden decanter with exclusive NFT artwork

500 limited edition bottles of Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition (70cl) will be launched first in September

A second drop of 100 limited edition magnums of Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition will be dropped in beginning of December

Exclusive golden artwork NFT to accompany each bottle by LA based stylist Veneda Carter

Highly collectable golden decanter for the holiday gifting season is exclusive to BlockBar.com

First drop goes live on 23rd September 2022 , 10AM EST on BlockBar.com

The Drop

Available first in 70cl and then in magnum (150cl) format, Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition is a special edition distributed exclusively on BlockBar.com, the world’s first DTC NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits. These collector golden decanters contain Hennessy Paradis, a gold-tinged cognac, a harmonious blend, crafted using the maison’s finest and precious eaux-de-vie, and includes also an exclusive NFT golden hour inspired artwork by LA based stylist Veneda Carter. Veneda is a jewellery designer renowned for working with gold. It’s her experience working with gold that made her the perfect collaborator for Hennessy on this exclusive golden release.

Golden Hour Artwork by Veneda Carter

Hennessy has partnered with Veneda Carter to design an exclusive 3D animated NFT artwork of an ethereal desert-scape with the Hennessy decanter bathed in a golden light. A tribute to its graceful character and to the concept of golden hour suspended moment. When describing her unique design Carter said it is “a bounty of Nature polished by human hands”. For Carter, behind every jewel in the design, there’s a story to be told. “Many of us have felt its spirit and we long to understand it, a harmony that binds us” comments Carter. The NFT artwork concept tells one of those stories, that connects with your emotions.

Ultimate Holiday Gift

Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition is tipped to be the ultimate NFT gift this holiday season and BlockBar’s gifting service allows you to gift this special golden without having to deal with shipping and logistics, only a giftee’s email address is required.

Upon purchase of the Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition NFT, the physical bottle will be held securely by BlockBar, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership. Through BlockBar’s platform the buyer emails the NFT with a personal message to the gift recipient. The recipient is then invited to create an account on the site and accept their NFT on BlockBar.com receiving the right to redeem the product. The recipient is then invited to create an account on the site and accept their NFT on BlockBar.com receiving the right to redeem the product. The receiver may choose to redeem the physical product and have it delivered from BlockBar’s secure storage facility anywhere in the world, to safely trade its NFT version within the BlockBar.com marketplace or keep it in their virtual bar.

About Hennessy Paradis Cognac

Master Blender Maurice Fillioux created Hennessy Paradis for the first time in 1979 as a tribute to symphonic music. He compared the blend to ‘a symphonic orchestra’, as “classical music that takes you away and connects with your emotions.” The number of instruments in an orchestra is not necessarily a measure of its success, but rather the purity of sound it creates and the virtuosity of the conductor. The same is true for Hennessy Paradis, a union of exceptional eaux-de-vie selected for their individual qualities to work together to create a harmonious and graceful cognac.

Hennessy Paradis is defined by its graceful, silky character, and immediately delights with its rich copper colour.

Its finely nuanced aromatic qualities welcome those who seek bliss and delight. It is a perfectly balanced blend, both voluptuous and round, and combines smoothness and strength with a silky texture. Naturally, it has a flavourful and deep, persistent finish.

Refined and elegant, each bottle of Hennessy Paradis celebrates the art of cognac creation, and this limited edition golden decanter highlights the rarity of the liquid inside

Perks for Holders

Holders will receive early access to the Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition Magnum drop in December 2022. More details and conditions to be unveiled in November 2022.

Quote

“We are delighted Hennessy has chosen to partner with BlockBar yet again to exclusively release Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition” comments Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar. “BlockBar is at the forefront of phygital gifting this holiday season and we’re excited to offer our community this unique offering combing an exclusive artwork by Veneda Carter with personalised gift messages and an investable, asset backed NFT of Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition.”

How To Purchase

500 limited-edition Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition 70cl bottles will be available to purchase exclusively on BlockBar.com. The drop goes live at 10AM EST on Friday 23rd September on a first come, first served basis. Priced at $2,500, each NFT is available to purchase with ETH or credit card. At 10AM, the first users to reserve the bottle will then have 10 minutes to checkout. Users who successfully check out will receive an NFT representing ownership of the physical decanter, which is stored with BlockBar until the bottle owner is ready to redeem. NFT artwork by Veneda Carter is included with each purchase. Upon redemption, each holder will receive an NFT receipt with a unique design.

BlockBar owners will receive early access 24 hours before the public release.

Tasting Notes

Colour

A palate of coppery gold reflects the many years spent maturing in French oak barrels

Nose

Hennessy Paradis cognac exudes floral notes of dried rose and honeysuckle, underpinned by intense notes of red fruits and spices.

Taste

A graceful, silky texture runs all the way through to a flavourful and deep, persistent finish.

Honey, dried flowers, truffles and soft spices come to the fore in a melting pot of flavours.

Delicate notes of cinnamon, cardamom and fruits give way to perfumes of dried rose petals and sweet briar jam.

About BlockBar:

Founded in October 2021, BlockBar sells NFTs directly from luxury wines and spirits brands. Each NFT corresponds to an actual physical bottle, exclusive to BlockBar, available to purchase with ETH, credit card or wire transfer. Owners can resell, collect, gift, or at any point «burn» their NFT in exchange for the physical bottle, shipped from BlockBar’s secure facility in Singapore with 24/7 security, motion sensors, and temperature control. BlockBar only partners directly with brand owners including LVMH, Diageo, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Sazerac, William Grant & Sons and more, and does not take collections from third parties or collectors. BlockBar is democratising access to luxury wines and spirits allowing anyone, anywhere in the world to participate, whilst offering bottle owners storage, insurance and a marketplace to re-sell their bottles purchased on BlockBar’s platform. BlockBar’s proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity tracing every transaction directly back to the partnering brand, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent.

About Maison Hennessy:

One of the leaders in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy’s spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House’s success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

