AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: S.China’s Nanning Qingxiu district strives to build convention, exhibition industry cluster area

PRNewswire September 21, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 19th China-ASEAN Expo and the 19th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, which kicked off on September 16, concluded on Monday in Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICEC) located in the Qingxiu district of Nanning, the capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As home to the permanent venue of the China-ASEAN Expo, Qingxiu district in recent years has been going all out to build a modern convention and exhibition industry cluster area with the NICEC at the core and extending to lands within a radius of 3 kilometers.

The cluster area, mainly operated by Guangxi International Expositions Group Co., Ltd., accommodates plenty convention and exhibition sectors and urban commercial resources. Since last September when the cluster area started operation, more than 90 percent of the enterprises that have settled down there were those engaged in convention and exhibition-related businesses like building materials, logistics, arts, information technology, culture and tourism.

Based on the cluster area, Qingxiu district has created a new exhibition economy pattern in which exhibitions drive investment attraction, marketing promotion, tourism, exchange and cooperation.

Statistics showed that in 2021, 221 online and offline conventions as well as 70 online and offline exhibitions were held in Qingxiu district, generating an income of 1.505 billion yuan and 176 million yuan, respectively.

Also, the total turnover of exhibition activities held in Qingxiu district last year reached 12.312 billion yuan.

At present, Qingxiu district is moving faster to develop professional and high-end producer services. According to its plan, at least five convention and exhibition brands with regional influence will be built in the district.

In the future, Qingxiu district will boost headquarters economy, with focus on introducing regional headquarters of state-owned enterprises, centrally administered companies and multinational corporations.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330089.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.