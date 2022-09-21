OutSystems Named Software Partner of the Year by AWS

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, is thrilled to announce that it has been named Software Partner of the Year by Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the 2022 ASEAN Partner Awards ceremony in Singapore, for delivering strong growth to AWS customers in ASEAN since the listing of its application platform in AWS Marketplace. The 2022 ASEAN Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional services, software, and hardware partners whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration.

“Being awarded Software Partner of the Year is a testament to the power of high-performance low-code in helping organizations deliver business-critical applications in the cloud that drive significant value for their organizations. OutSystems enables AWS customers to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.” said Mark Weaser, Vice President APAC, OutSystems.

“With digitalization in fifth gear throughout the ASEAN region, the shift from legacy technology requires a high-performance development approach and we are excited to be working more closely with AWS Account Teams and AWS Partners in Asia Pacific, to help them realize value for their customers and ease the migration to cloud by quickly reducing technical debt,” he continued.

While many organizations are struggling with the current developer shortage, a study with Forrester Consulting commissioned by OutSystems revealed that OutSystems customers are able to maximize the productivity of existing developer teams and boost collaboration just like digital-native organizations. The Total Economic Impact of OutSystems Study found that organizations using OutSystems generated new income streams faster while saving in application development costs and that the OutSystems Platform paid for itself in less than six months, delivering a 506% return on investment over three years.

Listing the OutSystems platform on AWS Marketplace in 2021 enables customers to adopt its SaaS solution seamlessly. Building on this momentum, OutSystems aims to bring greater value to customers through high-performance low code applications, with increased investments in the Asia Pacific region.

OutSystems will present at AWS re:invent 2022, which will be held from November 28 to December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas and available virtually. Click here to register and join the OutSystems session “Become an elite cloud expert and full-stack developer in 30 minutes.” For more info on OutSystems at re:invent visit: https://www.outsystems.com/e/aws-reinvent-2022/

