Airwallex named “FinTech of the Year” at Asia FinTech Awards 2022

HONG KONG, MELBOURNE, Australia and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, today announced it has been recognised across three categories at this year’s Asia FinTech Awards: “FinTech of the Year,” “Team of the Year: Legal, Risk & Compliance” and “Rising Star of the Year: Sam Kothari, Head of Growth, Australia & New Zealand.”

The Asia FinTech Awards is a celebration of the Asia FinTech community and their achievements and successes each year. It recognises fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries across the APAC region. This year’s awards attracted hundreds of nominations across each category and across the full spectrum of fintech, and Airwallex is proud to be at the top.

Lucy Liu, Co-founder and President at Airwallex: “Winning three categories, including being named Fintech of the Year is recognition of the hard work, and the quality of the products and offerings Airwallex has built. This year has been challenging for all of us, and we are truly humbled to continue our mission to support businesses in every corner of the world, empowering them to grow beyond borders.”

Jeanette Chan, Chief Legal, Compliance and Risk Officer at Airwallex: “We are so honoured to have won this year’s Team of the Year award. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team to support Airwallex’s expansion over the past year, while ensuring a legal and compliant framework. I am so proud of what the team has achieved together and look forward to continuing to support the businesses growth globally.“

Sam Kothari, Head of Growth, Australia & New Zealand at Airwallex: “It is truly a privilege to be recognised for this (Rising Star of the Year) award. No man is an island, and it is especially true in this case. Everything we have achieved is only made possible with the support of the incredible team at Airwallex, our loyal customers and our supportive partners.”

Airwallex was first established in Melbourne, Australia in 2015, and is today, the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. Today, the business operates with a team of over 1,200 employees in 19 locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Comments from the Asia FinTech Awards’ Judges

FinTech of the Year

Winner: Airwallex

“The FinTech of the Year is doing important work to address a clear concern in Asia right now, while focusing many of its efforts on ESG and bringing both financial wellbeing and social responsibility to the fore. The FinTech of the Year developed a solution from the ground up that step-changed payments, and has now become a pivotal part of global financial infrastructure.”

Team of the Year

Winner: Legal, Risk and Compliance Team, Airwallex

“This year’s winning team carries out work that is fundamental to any successful fintech, ensuring that the business can expand and grow effectively and efficiently on a global scale. People are at the heart of this team and the wider organisation, which encourages them to have a voice and put teamwork at the centre of everything they do.”

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Sam Kothari, Airwallex

“The winner of Rising Star of the Year plays a huge role in growing their company’s presence around Asia and building high-performing teams and giving back to the startup community. They have developed an onboarding programme for new hires into the team, including training videos which have been watched by hundreds of employees over the last two years. A role model with a big future in fintech.”

END

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world’s most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all in one single platform. Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com .

About Asia FinTech Awards

The Asia FinTech Awards is brought to you by FinTech Intel, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology. Asia is home to many of the world’s premier financial services centres and a burgeoning financial technology market. These awards were developed to celebrate this incredible community, and the achievements and successes of the region’s best and brightest, from Mumbai to Tokyo. The categories are designed to cover the full spectrum of fintech, and submissions are judged by an independent panel of experts.

SOURCE Airwallex