BY-XM6 Mini: BOYA Announces A New Version of 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

PRNewswire September 22, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BOYA is pleased to introduce the BY-XM6 Mini, an advanced and versatile 2.4GHz wireless microphone system that expands on the success of the classic BY-XM6 microphone series with a further improvement in portability. With the features of ultra-compact, stable signal transmission, and two-person shoots, it ensures that the crystal-clear sound can be captured and enables the audio to be collected and mixed together or into a separate channel. Furthermore, the transmitters can automatically pair with the receiver when turned on, and thanks to the ultra-compact design, they can be easily clipped to clothing without creating any sensation, providing users with a high-quality recording experience, especially during outdoor activities.

BOYA BY-XM6 Mini 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

Mini yet Mighty

In terms of the BY-XM6 Mini’s design concept, it maintains the priority of being lightweight and comfortable, the transmitter each weighs only 14.5g and 34g for the receiver accordingly, which is very impressive progress and what’s called a “compact, yet versatile” wireless microphone. Plus, the receiver features an OLED display to show all vital information, making sure every detail during the shooting can be under control.

Global Free Frequency 2.4GHz ISM Wireless Technology

By introducing an advanced 2.4GHz ISM wireless transmission technology, a built-in omnidirectional microphone, and an automatic frequency-hopping function, the BY-XM6 Mini microphone system delivers professional high-quality sound with an impressive sensitivity of -39dB and effectively avoids static noise and auto dropouts. Moreover, it ensures stable and interference-free signal transmission with a range of up to 100m without obstacles.

High-performance Battery & Wide Compatibility

The BY-XM6 Mini is designed to perfectly work with DSLR, mirrorless, mixers, modern computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. In addition, both transmitter and receiver are equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that makes it a worthwhile option for content creators to consider if they are constantly shooting outdoors.

About BOYA

BOYA is a professional audio equipment solutions company based in China. With a focus on innovation and quality, BOYA is known for its excellent electro-acoustic products and outstanding professional audio solutions, including a wide range of microphones, headphones, and photographic audio peripherals. For more information, please visit https://www.boya-mic.com.

Contact Information

Diana Wu
Sales Director
[email protected] 

SOURCE BOYA

