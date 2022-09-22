A hybrid event exploring pressing issues emerging from the evolving world of work faced by today’s C-suite, HR, technology and operations leaders in Asia .

Speakers include Aaron Maniam , Deputy secretary, industry & international, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore ; Fernn Lim, Chief of staff, nexus, Standard Chartered Bank; and Chin Loon Chai, Senior director, Cyber Security Group and government CISO, GovTech

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Policymakers, HR, technology, operations and C-level executives will convene in Singapore and online at Economist Impact’s second annual [email protected] Asia , taking place this October 12th to 14th 2022.

Economic pressures and tight labour markets are compounding workplace and operational concerns around cyber threats and sustainability. To ensure operational continuity and drive business performance, leaders rapidly adopted technologies to address labour gaps, cyber threats and social issues arising from disruptions to traditional work models. [email protected] Asia asks whether technology panacea will last and discover the here-to-stay strategies from recent transformative work experiments.

Discussions will address pressing issues faced by the c-suite across Asia today —from shifting business priorities and employee initiatives, the pressures for leadership roles, employee wellbeing, adapting to emerging work trends, to accelerating digital transformation with panels including From human resource to human development – paradigm in practice; When the gig goes mainstream; and The role of AI, robotics and automation in shaping the future of work. View the latest agenda .

Chaired by The Economist Group‘s editors, [email protected] Asia features senior expert speakers including:

Aaron Maniam , Deputy secretary, industry & international, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

, Deputy secretary, industry & international, Angela Ryan , Group chief human resources officer, IHH Healthcare

, Group chief human resources officer, Bob Aubrey , Founder and chair of the advisory board, ASEAN Human Development Organisation

, Founder and chair of the advisory board, Chin Loon Chai , Senior director, Cyber Security Group and government CISO, GovTech

, Senior director, Cyber Security Group and government CISO, Fernn Lim , Chief of staff, nexus, Standard Chartered Bank

, Chief of staff, nexus, Farehana Hanapiah , Senior vice-president, group human resource management, Petronas

, Senior vice-president, group human resource management, Gagan Bhargava , VP, Global people strategy and analytics, Schneider Electric

, VP, Global people strategy and analytics, Linda Lee , Managing director and regional head of future of work, Transformation group, DBS

, Managing director and regional head of future of work, Transformation group, Peter Attfield , Chief talent and learning officer, Group human resources, Jardine Matheson

, Chief talent and learning officer, Group human resources, Phoram Mehta , Senior director APAC and chief information security officer, Paypal

, Senior director APAC and chief information security officer, Ramesh Subramaniam , Director general, Southeast Asia department, Asian Development Bank

, Director general, department, Ratchanee Wattanawisitporn , Director, Foreign Investment Marketing Division, Board of Investment Thailand

, Director, Foreign Investment Marketing Division, Sara Elder , Senior economist, International Labour Organisation regional office for Asia and the Pacific

, Senior economist, Sue Coulter , Head of group digital, AIA

, Head of group digital, and many more

[email protected] Asia will take place in Singapore on October 12th and 13th with a third day of conversations online on October 14th. Together we will explore ideas and opportunities in the future of work.

[email protected] Asia is supported by Google Workspace and Acall.

Free places to attend [email protected] Asia are available now. For online registration and event details, please visit the website: innovationatworkasia.economist.com .

To engage with [email protected] Asia on social media, use #EconInnovationAsia in your conversations and follow @EconomistEvents .

SOURCE Economist Impact