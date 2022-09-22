AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IEEE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF SOPHIA MUIRHEAD AS NEXT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

PRNewswire September 22, 2022

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, announced today that Sophia Muirhead will become its executive director and chief operating officer (COO), effective on 1 January 2023.

“Sophia has a proven track record of working in collaboration with the Board of Directors and a deep understanding of our organization,” said K. J. Ray Liu, IEEE president and CEO. “Her breadth of experience will enhance the Board’s continuing work to provide a professional home for our members, and to serve the engineering and technology community worldwide.”

“I was attracted to IEEE in 2019 because it is a mission-based organization designed to benefit the public interest, its members, and serve a greater purpose, so I am truly honored and excited to be selected as IEEE’s next executive director and COO,” commented Muirhead. “I am looking forward to collaborating with IEEE’s leadership, members, and staff to further IEEE’s mission around the world.”

Since 2019, Muirhead has served as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of IEEE. Prior to joining IEEE, Sophia was the senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary at The Conference Board, a global business membership organization. She was the first chief legal officer in The Conference Board’s 100+ year history. Throughout her career, Muirhead also has had operations roles where she established new practice areas and capabilities, found new pathways to growth, and acted as a catalyst in transforming organizations’ effectiveness for the future.  She is a seasoned C-Suite executive and trusted advisor to Boards of Directors and Trustees, CEOs, peers, and colleagues.

Muirhead is a member of the Board of Trustees of The Hunter College Foundation, where she serves on the Audit, Pre-Law, and Pre-Business Committees. She received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. magna cum laude in political science from Hunter College.

IEEE and its members inspire a global community to innovate for a better tomorrow through its more than 400,000 members in over 160 countries, and its highly cited publications, conferences, and professional and educational activities. IEEE is a trusted voice for information on engineering, computing and technology, globally. IEEE sponsors more than 1800 annual conferences and events and publishes nearly a third of the world’s technical literature in electrical engineering, computer science and electronics. IEEE is also a developer of international standards that includes the prominent IEEE 802® standard for local, metropolitan, and other area networks, including Ethernet and Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi®).

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org

Media Contact:  

Monika Stickel
[email protected]
+1-732-562-6027

SOURCE IEEE

