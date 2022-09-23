AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taiwan Solution Day – A Showcase for Smart City Solutions

PRNewswire September 23, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) celebrated Solution Day at 1:30 PM on September 20 in Pathum Thani, Thailand with an event to promote exchanges and business cooperation between Taiwanese system integrators and Thai manufacturers. At the event, manufacturers with operations in TaiwanThailand Smart Park and Taiwanese system integrators showcased some of the best examples of “made-in-Taiwan” system integration (SI) technologies, with the goal of furthering collaborations between the two regions to drive the development of smart city solutions. Taiwan-Thailand Smart Park proved to be an ideal venue for face-to-face communications between manufacturers concerning integration of smart technologies. With the introduction of many solutions, Solution Day is expected to serve as a platform through which Taiwanese systems integrators can enter the Thai market. The results of the international SI market survey and trends were also shared at the event.

IDB deputy leader Michael Yen said in his speech that the export of Taiwanese SI solutions has achieved good results with the support his organization has provided throughout. This year, Solution Day is being celebrated on the same day as the opening of Taiwan-Thailand Smart Park, in the hope of empowering Thai manufacturers to learn more about what Taiwan system integrators can offer in terms of smart cities and to establish partnerships.

Six major Taiwan manufacturers were invited to the event where they shared opinions on what is trending in the sector and on the solutions that each is currently offering, including air quality monitoring and AI analysis from CAMEO, intelligent transportation from FETC International, smart building from Chicony Power, energy storage management from 3Egreen, AIoT technology-based fall detection and SOS positioning applications from Chiun Mai Communication Systems, the conversational artificial intelligence solution AI Chatbot from Sofun Technology, as well the water and sewage treatment intelligent management platform from GSD Technologies. At the same time, the exhibition hopes to highlight Taiwan’s focus on global sustainable development issues and the sharing of specific and quantitative research results, to enhance the international image of Taiwanese SI as well as increase Taiwan’s exposure in world markets.

 

SOURCE Institute For Information Industry (III)

