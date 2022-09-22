Web3 VIPs Gather at Mandala Weekender During Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After a two-year break, the Singapore Grand Prix is set to make a stunning comeback with the inaugural ‘Mandala Weekender’ held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 30 Sep to 2 Oct. Private members club, Mandala Club, in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, will be creating a world-class race viewing and party experience for members, VIPs, and the public.

As Mandala Club continues to move deeper into the Web3 space, instant on-site crypto payments at the event will be provided by Alchemy Pay, highlighting the impressive blockchain development currently happening in Singapore.

Held over three nights, the event will be headlined by an international lineup, including Basement Jaxx, Kelis, Rae Sremmurd, Armand van Helden, Louis Vega with Anane, and Rudimental. The ‘Mandala Weekender’ is the latest initiative from the MANDALA PRESENTS team which aims to bring the philosophy of the Mandala Club, and its highly dynamic community to life to a wider audience.

Mandala Club has organically grown within the Web3 and cryptocurrency industry over the past three years. Founders, CEOs, and developers from the space have made the club an unofficial meeting place for Web3’s industry leaders. Mandala Club’s eagerly awaited NFT memberships are expected to drop later this year, opening up an expansive world of possibilities.

Convenient crypto payments over the weekend will be provided by Alchemy Pay (ACH), Singapore’s leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider. Acting as a third-party payment gateway, Alchemy Pay has been integrating crypto with traditional finance since 2019 to provide VIP events and businesses with easy crypto acceptance. The ‘hands off’ system enables acceptance of low cost, instant crypto payments with settlement to businesses in their local fiat currency.

About Mandala Weekender

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall C, Level 1

FRIDAY – 30 SEPT – Rae Sremmurd, Kelis, Skinny Macho, DJ Nash D

SATURDAY – 1 OCT – Armand Van Helden, The Ritual (Anane + Louie Vega), Ori

SUNDAY – 2 OCT – Basement Jaxx, Rudimental (DJ Set), Kungs, Joshua P

Buy Tickets

Find out more and get 20% off tickets with discount code ‘MWAP20’

Mandala Weekender

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for consumers, merchants, and developers. It provides merchants with convenient crypto acceptance and makes crypto and web3 services highly accessible. Alchemy Pay is supported in 70+ countries with 300+ payment channels and has touchpoints with 2 million merchants. Its ramp plug-ins will be integrated onto web3 and crypto platforms for D2C onboarding and offboarding. ACH is Alchemy Pay’s utility token on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

Accept Crypto at Your Event

To find out how Alchemy Pay can provide easy ‘hands-off’ crypto acceptance contact: [email protected]

