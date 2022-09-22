AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

“NBA DISTRICT” FAN EVENT IN ABU DHABI TO CELEBRATE THE NBA AND POPULAR CULTURE COMING TOGETHER FROM OCT. 5-9 AS PART OF LEAGUE’S FIRST GAMES IN THE UAE

PRNewswire September 22, 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that “NBA District,” an immersive, interactive fan event in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from Thursday, Oct. 6Sunday, Oct 9.

NBA District, NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. GST, marking the league’s first games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf.

Ideal for both those attending the games and visiting the region, NBA District will showcase music, media and art associated with NBA culture.  Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise. 

“We are thrilled to maximise the NBA experience with NBA District, an unmissable event for fans and families alike,” said Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry. “At Manarat Al Saadiyat, everyone can enjoy an immersive, exciting atmosphere watching the games live, as well as exhilarating basketball activities and entertainment acts.  Hosting NBA District as part of the region’s first NBA games is another highly memorable moment for Abu Dhabi, as we continue to attract top-tier global sports, share our warm Emirati hospitality and showcase the destination’s many exciting, inspiring and relaxing experiences with the world.”

NBA District fan activities include official photo opportunities with the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy and live panel discussions with workshops featuring current and former NBA players, global content creators, artists and entertainers. The “NBA Ice Buckets” pop-up court will allow fans to compete in a buzzer beating basketball game for the chance to win NBA prizes.

A one-day ticket for NBA District costs AED 55, while a ticket for all five days is AED 215. Fans can purchase tickets to NBA District and The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi and follow @NBAArabic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates and news. Fans can also download the NBA Events App for details about appearances and special events at NBA District. Additional events, activities and appearances will be announced prior to the event. 

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under “Visit Abu Dhabi,” serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

CONTACT:  Hayley Fletcher, [email protected]

SOURCE DCT Abu Dhabi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.