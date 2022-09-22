AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Deltek Celebrates One Year Anniversary of ArchiSnapper Acquisition, Highlighting the A&E Field App’s Expansion into North America and Continuous Feature Development

PRNewswire September 23, 2022

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, marked the one year anniversary of the ArchiSnapper acquisition, highlighting the progress that has been made since the acquisition was announced last year.

Deltek.com

In August 2021, Deltek announced it acquired the easy-to-use app, purpose-built for architecture and engineering (A&E) firms, that makes fieldwork easier and faster with paperless inspections, automated field reports and simplified punch lists. Now part of Deltek’s robust portfolio of A&E solutions, Deltek + ArchiSnapper helps architects focus on what matters most ─ eliminating tedious busywork to save time and generate professional field reports.

In an interview with Deltek, ArchiSnapper co-founder and Senior Director of Product Marketing at Deltek, Jeroen De Paepe, discussed the benefits customers are experiencing as a result of the team having access to more in-house resources. “Since ArchiSnapper joined Deltek, we’ve benefitted from the organization’s resources, talent and experience. As a result, we’ve established a good development and support team ─ which is crucial for delivering a high-quality product that meets our customers’ needs and keeps up with the industry. It’s an even better product now than it was one year ago.”

By combining forces, Deltek + ArchiSnapper delivers the A&E industry a more robust field application. In turn, this has resulted in significant growth, which is due to a combination of new product features and integrations, more users at firms adopting the technology and expansion into new regions. In the last year, Deltek + ArchiSnapper has increased annual recurring revenue around the globe by 30%, much of that coming from license expansions for additional users at architecture and engineering firms. Prior to the acquisition, ArchiSnapper did not have a significant presence in North America; that region alone has had a nearly 90% increase in free trials offered through the Deltek + ArchiSnapper website.

Alex Hill, Managing Director and Owner of Whitecode Consulting said in an interview after their selection of Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek + ArchiSnapper, “Deltek is perfectly suited for the AEC industry and the way our business operates. Vantagepoint and ArchiSnapper are a great fit for our business and will help bring greater profitability, growth and a better managed service for our clients.”

Learn more about Deltek + ArchiSnapper here and sign up for a free trial.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

 

SOURCE Deltek

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.