Trina Solar maintains ‘AAA’ ranking in PV Tech Q3’22 Bankability Report

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has once again been ranked ‘AAA’, the highest category in the latest Q3’22 PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report by PV-Tech.

Based on the manufacturing and financial health of companies, the report ranks the bankability of PV module suppliers from AAA, the highest category, to C, the lowest category. Trina Solar ranks at the top of the list, showing full recognition it earned from international authorities in terms of technology, products and finance.

The LCOE-oriented principle supports Vertex 600W+ modules’ higher value

Recently, Trina Solar put forward the LCOE-oriented principle, meaning with high power, high efficiency, high reliability and high energy yield, lower LOCE can be achieved. Trina’s Vertex 600W+ modules achieve a power rise of 125W to 130W and the module efficiency up by 0.3% to 0.5%. In terms of energy yield, empirical data shows that the energy yield of Vertex 600W+ modules is at least 2.1% higher than that of reference modules. The empirical tests were conducted by TÜV Rheinland and CPVT on a global scale.

Thanks to the high reliability of PV modules, Trina Solar has been ranked as a Top Performer by PVEL for the eighth year in a row and named a RETC Overall High Achiever for three consecutive years.

Combined with N-type tech, 210 technology continues to lead the industry

Trina Solar will continue to lead the industry by developing high-efficiency and high-power N-type products and forming relevant ecosystem. In August, aperture module efficiency of Trina Solar’s proprietary Vertex N-type module using monocrystalline silicon has reached 24.24%, setting a new world record for industrial large-area N-type i-TOPCon modules.

By the end of 2022, Trina Solar’s production capacity of N-type i-TOPCon modules is expected to reach 8 GW. The new production capacity layout in Qinghai Industrial Park is all 210 modules based on new-generation N-type cell technology. Featuring 210mm size, 600W+ power and N-type cells, Trina Solar products will continue to better serve its end customers with greater value.

Stable financial performance and high bankability

As its PV module business has continued to thrive, Trina Solar’s shipments of PV modules totaled 18.05GW in the first half of this year, 72% more than in the corresponding period last year, with an increase in its market share to 15%. Shipments of 210 modules accounted for more than 80% of its total shipments in the first half. Trina Solar has shipped more than 30GW of 210 modules, while the whole industry witnessed over 50GW of 210 modules shipped as of June.

In addition to AAA rating in PV Tech bankability report, Trina Solar has also earned recognition from financial market and renowned institutes. Trina Solar has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for six consecutive years . And Vertex modules demonstrated excellence in key factors in the Bankability Study For Trina Solar PV Modules by UL.

