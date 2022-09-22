ESCAPE TO THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRNewswire September 22, 2022

Indulge in unrivaled experience on the majestic coastline of Nusa Dua

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is inspired by the beauty and allure of the ocean. Overlooking the beach in Sawangan, Nusa Dua. The resort embodies the brand’s dedication to iconic service, whilst combining the warmth and spirituality of true Balinese hospitality, set to attract global affluent travelers.

A beachfront location in Nusa Dua, Bali (PRNewsfoto/The Ritz-Carlton, Bali)

The resort reinforces commitment to inspiring life’s most meaningful journeys, with authentic and harmonious experiences and indigenous design elements. Embracing local symbolism, a central theme to the property is the Tree of Life, known to locals as ‘Kalpataru’, which represents strength, wisdom, and beauty, and is prevalent throughout the resort and grounds, start from the lobby, guest suites and villas, to dining outlets.

To ensure each guest enjoys the luxury of space and privacy, the resort offers an exclusive suites and villas experience. Ranging from the Sawangan Junior Suites, featuring a modular design with private balcony; The Sky Villas offers spectacular views with an infinity swimming pool and private sundeck space; The Ritz-Carlton Oceanfront Villa has direct access to the beach with three spacious bedrooms, a massage pavilion; to a cliff top Garden Villa with two-storey pavilion with indoor living and dining area, a spacious terrace that has direct access to the swimming pool, outdoor shower and a Balinese bale at the corner.

The ocean is the backdrop for dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali in Nusa Dua. Each restaurant covets the view from indoor and outdoor spaces including the cliff-top Bejana showcasing local cuisine; the romantic dinner destination Beach Grill; the family-friendly Senses breakfast restaurant. the casual dining and cocktail social space Breeze Lounge and The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar.

In addition, the resort’s spa is a home to wellness sanctuary inspired by the sea. Spa treatments incorporate natural ingredients of the beach and ocean including pearls and seaweed, and hydrotherapy stations and plunge pools encourage each guest on her individual wellness journey.

To explore these experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Bali curated an exclusive offer, “Escape to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali” where guests can enjoy a stay experience at the luxurious and spacious Sawangan Junior Suite, daily breakfast, daily resort credit and complimentary access to Ritz-Kids if guests are travelling with the young Ladies and Gentlemen.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe.  The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:  MAR)

Unwind in 5-star suites with stunning views of the Nusa Dua coast (PRNewsfoto/The Ritz-Carlton, Bali)

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

