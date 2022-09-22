AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Talented Music Producer Kurt Hugo Schneider Produced An Optical Illusion MV with GIGABYTE 4K Monitors

PRNewswire September 23, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kurt Hugo Schneider, a YouTube sensation with over 13-million followers internationally, is widely known for his originals and creative covers, as well as his remarkable achievement of pop music hits. After the first collaboration of a highly innovative music video “Perfect Together” with GIGABYTE AERO creator laptops last year, Kurt partnered up with GIGABYTE once again on an optical illusion music video “My Forever” featuring M28U Arm Edition and S55U gaming monitors. This special collaboration video has more than 11 million views to date. 

Kurt used two GIGABYTE M28U Arm Edition and an S55U gaming monitors in the video, where each sequence is timed perfectly so that he and his co-performer Kait Weston can interact with each other through beautiful displays. “I’m so proud of how this video turned out,” said Kurt in the YouTube video comment. 

The M28U Arm Edition and S55U gaming monitors are both new 4K monitors introduced this year from GIGABYTE. M28U Arm Edition features an ergonomic monitor arm that adapts to any desktop scenario, including PC gaming, console gaming, and even streaming media. The Arm Edition monitors are set up effortlessly, thanks to their pre-set arm tension and VESA quick-release design.  Equipped with the SuperSpeed IPS panel and the latest HDMI 2.1, M28U Arm Edition further delivers a fluid 144hz refresh rate at 1ms response time and presents an outstanding color accuracy with 8-bit color depth plus 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. S55U is a 54.6-inch QD display with UHD resolution and equipped with the latest HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate for the most fluid gaming experience and awesome picture quality. Additionally, with built-in streaming services, S55U provides numerous movies and tv shows and it’s also customizable to download your desirable applications from the Android system.

To see how Kurt collaborates with GIGABYTE and brings the magic in life, please visit: 

“My Forever” Music Video: https://bit.ly/KHSMyForever 

“My Forever” Behind The Scene Video: https://bit.ly/KHSMyForeverBTS 

M28U Arm Edition Product Page: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTEM28UAE 

S55U Product Page: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTES55U 

SOURCE GIGABYTE

