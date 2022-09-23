Independent Global Research Firm Names Cyclone Robotics as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation in China

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cyclone Robotics has been named as a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation In China, Q3 2022 report by independent market research firm Forrester Research.

According to Forrester, The Forrester Wave: Robotics Process Automation in China, Cyclone Robotics received the top score in the Current Offering category and among the top three in the strategy and market presence categories.

In conducting the report, Forrester evaluated the 11 most significant providers of RPA in China. Forrester evaluated the companies under three categories (Current Offering, Strategy and Market presence) in a total of 26 criteria. Cyclone Robotics scored the highest (4.71 out of 5) in the Current Offering category.

The Forrester Wave report also noted that Cyclone Robotics received the highest scores possible (5 out of 5) in 20 criteria, including Discovery, bot ideation, portfolio and ROI; Bot design and development; Product vision; Performance; Supporting products and services; Revenue and Average deal size.

According to the Forrester Wave report, Cyclone Robotics has repeatedly demonstrated its innovation capacity vis-à-vis automation with innovative features for bot repair, performance enhancement and citizen developers.

According to Forrester, many Chinese firms have managed to free up their employees to work on higher-value tasks by adopting automation processes. The Forrester report also points out that Cyclone Robotics has managed to set the pace in feature and breath for enterprise-grade solutions and has expanded its coverage to include process exploration, human-machine collaboration and automation project management. Cyclone Robotics is also commended for having a clear go-to-market strategy for enterprises of varying sizes and a well-defined growth plan for its clients.

Cyclone Robotics believes that this recognition by Forrester places the company in excellent stead in China and intends to grow its global footprint aggressively.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition by Forrester, a top global research firm with strong credibility. We believe it speaks volumes about our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of RPA as an industry leader with a customer-first mindset. We will continue to grow our global footprint by leveraging on our diverse experience across a multitude of industries to help our clients transform and modernise their business.” said Vincent Gao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyclone Robotics.

Since its establishment in 2015, Cyclone Robotics has grown rapidly as a leading provider of RPA and a thought leader in hyperautomation technologies, posting a remarkable average growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company has very strong enterprise credentials, especially amongst large enterprise clients in China. Cyclone Robotics boasts a prestigious line-up of clients such as client State Grid Corporation of China, Bank of China, China Post, China Southern Airlines, China Union Pay and Volvo. By helping clients establish an automation governance structure in place, Cyclone Robotics enables its clients to scale up automation from initial routine task automation to process automation and orchestration.

Cyclone Robotics RPA software is scalable and is said to appeal to professionals and developers. The company’s RPA software features advanced automation support, infused with Artificial Intelligence content analytics as well as features that address business users and various other supporting services.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation in China, Q3 2022 report is available here .

About Cyclone Robotics

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyperautomation with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company now has more than 800+ employees across 24 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving more than 1,000 global customers. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as its ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion to empower enterprises from ASEAN, Japan, ANZ, and the Middle East, across a wide variety of sectors to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with Cyclone’s full RPA products & services portfolio. The company has also set up its European HQ office in London, and new branches in Indonesia and Amsterdam this year to further strengthen its global presence in America and the European market. Its explosive business growth, leading technology, strong team, advanced product ideas, and ability to seize business opportunities have been particularly recognised by investors and international authorities. Continuing to be favoured by front-line capital, Cyclone Robotics earned USD 150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing in China’s RPA industry.

