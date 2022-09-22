Coins.ph Launches First-Ever “Merry Mystery Cryptmas”, Rewarding Users with Mystery Gifts

The Philippine’s top crypto platform rings in the festivities by bringing cryptocurrency and Christmas together, rewarding users with mystery cryptmas gifts.

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading digital wallet provider and crypto exchange platform, launched its first-ever mystery Christmas-themed campaign — “Merry Mystery Cryptmas”, blending Christmas and cryptocurrency together for everyday Filipinos.

The “Merry Mystery Cryptmas” campaign, which starts today and ends on October 5, features a mystery theme where the Coins Santa Claus will be rewarding 1,000 lucky users with a secret cryptmas gift which includes different values of crypto tokens.

“By launching this campaign, we invite everyday Filipinos to celebrate Christmas with us, in a fun and unique way. By bringing cryptocurrency and Christmas together, we want to inspire a deeper meaning to crypto — where we see crypto beyond being a digital payment or asset, but also as a seasonal gift we can share with our loved ones.” said Coins CEO Wei Zhou.

“The campaign is inspired by traditional Christmas celebrations such as secret gift exchanges. Keeping the nostalgic tradition with a fun twist, we celebrate our first, unique secret gift exchange with our users virtually. Just as the name suggests, we hope to bring a memorable, merry cryptmas for Filipinos.”

Users can qualify for the “Merry Mystery Cryptmas” campaign in three easy steps:

1. Follow @coinsph on Twitter and retweet the campaign announcement.

2. Cash in a minimum of 100 pesos to their Coins Wallet in a single transaction.

3. Complete the activity form to confirm participation in the campaign.

Users can cash in through 7-Eleven locations, more than two dozen local banks (via InstaPay), plus a range of mobile wallets, kiosks and remittance centers.

The campaign will be based on raffle mechanics, and is only open to Coins users who have completed Level 2 verification by providing their ID and selfie. Winners will be announced within two weeks after the event ends, and the winners will have the mystery gifts credited to their Coins Wallets at prevailing market rates as of September 22. Each user will be limited to only one gift.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from the central bank. For further information, contact [email protected].

For more information about Coins, visit https://coins.ph and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

