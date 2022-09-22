AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fluidra Appoints Lennie Rhoades as New President of Fluidra North America

PRNewswire September 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fluidra, the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today announced the appointment of Lennie Rhoades as the next President of Fluidra North America. Rhoades succeeds Troy Franzen, who recently announced his retirement after a distinguished 12-year tenure with the company.

Company Logo, Fluidra

A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of senior management experience and proven expertise in strategic development and plan execution in the home and industrial goods industries, Rhoades will assume full responsibility for the management of Fluidra’s North American business, aligning regional strategies with global initiatives to deliver on growth targets across all product categories and segments.

Previously, Rhoades served as CEO at Big Ass Fans where he helped drive top-line growth through product innovation and diversification, while significantly improving the company’s bottom line by implementing strategic operational efficiencies. He has also held various senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President of JELD-WEN, Inc., Vice President and General Manager for the retail division of Husqvarna Group, and Director of Marketing for Electrolux. He will begin his new role with Fluidra this October.

“Lennie has an extraordinary track record of success across a wide array of major brands in adjacent industries. He is a results-driven leader that puts focus on building a collaborative team culture and customer-centric innovation. This makes him the right choice to lead our North American organization in its next chapter,” said Bruce Brooks, CEO of Fluidra. “We are excited to have him and look forward to the new heights to which he will take the company.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Fluidra at such an exciting time in the industry and am eager to begin working with the North American team,” said Rhoades. “Fluidra is uniquely well-positioned to accelerate delivery of new technologies and solutions—smarter and more efficient—and I look forward to working with our employees to expand those opportunities for our vast network of pool professionals across the country and in Canada. Together, we will build on Fluidra’s longstanding legacy of success to drive further growth with our sights set on continually evolving the company for the future.”

About Fluidra
Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, Zodiac®, CMP and S.R. Smith . To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

 

SOURCE Fluidra

