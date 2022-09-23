AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BingX Becomes the First Crypto Exchange to Offer Copy Trading Subsidy Vouchers

PRNewswire September 24, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, the leading social trading exchange, has become the first crypto platform to introduce copy trading subsidy vouchers. These help to cover losses for users.

Copy trading allows inexperienced users to automatically copy positions opened and managed by other selected individuals. This enables users to trade beyond their level of expertise while empowering proficient traders to earn extra income by helping copiers. As the industry’s leading social trading exchange, BingX provides a robust environment where both copiers and traders can gather, communicate, and profit.

The new subsidy vouchers for copy trading are designed to help users protect themselves from potential losses. As long as the user activates the copy trading subsidy vouchers, BingX will compensate any losses in the copy transaction (within the denomination of the card and coupon). This voucher works as a safety net and allows users to enter and exit positions with popular coins like BTC, ETH, MATIC, LUNC, OP, STG, PSG, ADA, SHIB, DOGE, CHZ, and IDO without the fear of incurring losses on their trades.

Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director, BingX said:  “Copy trading is our unique product offering and we are always looking to improve beginners’ trading experience. With the introduction of copy trade subsidy vouchers, new users can easily try out trading strategies without incurring losses. By pioneering new products that directly benefit traders, BingX can maintain its record for innovation.”

BingX continues to explore novel solutions to create a better user experience. It will release version 3.14.0 of its mobile trading app for iOS and Android on 22 Sep. The latest version also includes a new feature in the Standard Futures section for viewing the trader’s current position, further improving the trading experience.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto social trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives, and margin trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way.

Learn more: https://bingx.com/

 

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.