Huawei Cloud, Neocrm and AroundDeal jointly launch a one-stop SaaS solution

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud and its Partners, Neocrm and AroundDeal, have come together to launch a one-stop SaaS solution for cross industries to address the challenges encountered in traditional marketing and customer management issues.

Neocrm is an industry-leading SaaS CRM provider with a world-class mobile-first CRM solution, service capabilities, and years of experience serving Fortune 500 companies. Neocrm has successfully established R&D centers in Silicon Valley in the United States and multiple data centers overseas.

Improving its internationalization capabilities in an all-rounded way, Neocrm has continuously enhanced its service experience and complies with GDPR compliance.

On the other hand, AroundDeal is an Asia-leading sales intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and accurate data about business contacts and company information. Through targeted filters, customers are able to find leads in 1 click with over 100 million connections worldwide, helping customers identify more sales opportunities, close more deals and accelerate growth.

Coming together to identify businesses’ common issues are the lack of targeted customers, low ROI of marketing promotion and business opportunity conversion rate, and ineffective sales management process.

This joint solution will aid in transforming the interaction process and achieve sustainable and high-quality business growth with many high-value prospect data, which will help businesses with weak performance growth.

Neocrm and AroundDeal’s expertise will focus on providing end-to-end, lead-to-cash sales management, marketing management, lead opportunity conversion, and an all-in-one channel partner relationship management platform that will empower enterprises to better connect with their customers.

Having to work with Huawei Cloud on this joint solution, this implementation will provide great flexibility, scalability, and security using a reasonable SaaS model in terms of price and performance.

SOURCE Huawei