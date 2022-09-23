AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Improving Safety Performance with technology, GWM HAVAL JOLION, WEY Coffee 01 and ORA FUNKY CAT Awarded Five-star Safety Ratings

PRNewswire September 24, 2022

BAODING, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, three of GWM’s models, HAVAL JOLION, WEY Coffee 01 and ORA FUNKY CAT (also known as the GOOD CAT) have secured five-star ratings from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) and the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) respectively.

Improving Safety Performance with technology, GWM HAVAL JOLION, WEY Coffee 01 and ORA FUNKY CAT Awarded Five-star Safety Ratings (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

On September 19, HAVAL JOLION was recognized in the five-star rating of ANCAP in the Australian market. This is the fourth model from GWM to receive this rating in this market in the last 12 months.

According to the test results released by ANCAP, HAVAL JOLION achieved excellent scores in all tests, including those for ADULT OCCUPANT PROTECTION, CHILD OCCUPANT PROTECTION, VULNERABLE ROAD USER PROTECTION and SAFETY ASSIST, with scoring rates of 90%, 84%, 64% and 92% respectively.

These excellent performances are inseparable from the model’s multiple intelligent configurations. HAVAL JOLION is equipped with multiple active safety configurations (AEB, ACC, ELK, etc.) as standard in the Australian Market. And among the SAFETY ASSIST test, Lane Support Systems (LSS) got full marks.

The results achieved by WEY Coffee 01 and ORA FUNKY CAT were also remarkable in safety tests in the European market. In early September this year, the two models received five-star ratings from Euro NCAP.

Particularly, according to the report released by the Euro NCAP that the WEY Coffee 01 achieved a scoring rate of 94% on the SAFETY ASSIST test. In the protection tests of adults, children and vulnerable road users, the model was rated 91%, 87% and 79% respectively.

The final test result also showed that the overall rating of WEY Coffee 01 ranked third in this test, which is higher than the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP said, “this year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall (GWM) really sets the standard for others to follow.”

GWM has always attached importance to driving safety since its establishment, with continuous investment in R&D relevant to that. NOH (Navigation on HIPilot) intelligent pilot assisted driving system, self-developed by GWM, has been upgrading constantly.

The newly upgraded system is equipped with a perception module consisting of two laser radars, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, and 12 high-definition cameras, along with a high computing power chip.

This system can assist vehicles to finish tasks such as intelligently avoiding obstacles and pedestrian avoidance, to ensure travel safety.

GWM has always been upholding “safety” as the core, and has advocated the concept of “Comprehensive Safety” from the three dimensions of “Occupant Safety”, “Pedestrian Safety”, and “Vehicle Safety”.

Continuing to improve the safety performance of vehicles with its technological strength, GWM aims to provide a high-quality and safe travel experience for global buyers.

SOURCE GWM

