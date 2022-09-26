Amanotes, the music game pioneer, wins Great Place to Work certification

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amanotes, a global leading music tech company is honored to be listed in the Great Place to Work company list. This is the first time Amanotes participated in the global standard survey and proudly passed the Trust index survey to get the certification.

The certification is based on the independent and confidential survey designed and validated by “Great Place to Work”. As a result, Amanotes was evaluated by 87% of employees as a positive working environment and 90% of employees agreed that this is a great place to work, nearly 2 times higher than the typical market practice (source from Great place to work website). Besides, the survey result also highlights the highly trusted work environment where employees feel safe, equal, fun and proud.

“This is just an initial step compared to our long-term vision of building an Organization for Talents. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all Amanoters can grow and develop in ways that are meaningful to them and have the flexibility they need to thrive in their professional and personal lives.” said Bill Vo, the CEO of Amanotes.

Since its establishment, Amanotes has always strived for an ideal working environment that fosters learning and development culture, enabling all team members to perform at their best. Its corporate culture is very unique as music is the center of their product and heart of their engagement initiatives.

“I’m proud to be a part of this restless and devoted journey. This certification is a great motivation for us to invest and build up many more programs that serve our human-centric culture,” said Phuong La, Head of People & Office Happiness of Amanotes.

About Amanotes

Amanotes is a fast-growing music-tech company in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2014, their goal is to delight people with interactive music experiences. Some of their chart-topping music games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.

Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide

Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide (2022)

As of August 2022 , Amanotes amassed more than 2.5 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.

About Great Place to Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every company become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Their platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

