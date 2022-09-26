AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UNIVERSAL MUSIC CHINA PARTNERS WITH LEADING CARMAKER SHANGHAI GENERAL MOTORS BUICK TO RELEASE BRAND-INSPIRED SONG, PERFORMED BY CHINESE MUSICAL STAR LIU LINGFEI

PRNewswire September 26, 2022

Deal marks first time the two global brands have collaborated

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB China), the global brand partnerships division of Universal Music Group (UMG), today announced that it has signed an agreement with leading carmaker Shanghai General Motors Buick (Buick) for a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will see the companies launch a new original musical project inspired by the carmaker, titled “Guang Zhi Suo Xiang (Where Light Lives)”. The song has been released globally on Republic Records China.

The iconic automobile brand officially debuted the song during its “2022 Buick Owners Day” event in late August, with the highly anticipated music video released on September 5th, performed by Buick’s newly announced “Friend of Buick Brand“, renowned Chinese musical performer Liu Lingfei (Liam Liu).

(Left: Liu Lingfei [Liam Liu], Right: Aaron Wang - Chief Financial Officer and Head of Brand Partnerships for UMG Greater China)

The song, entitled “Guang Zhi Suo Xiang (Where Light Lives)”, is dedicated to Buick drivers for the “2022 Buick Owners Day”, the annual celebration gala for Buick in China. The song and its accompanying music video are crafted to depict Buick owners’ lives and deepen their pride of Buick ownership.

The song’s performer, Liu Lingfei, is a leading actor in Chinese musical theater, who has starred in dozens of musicals, such as the original Chinese musical “White Night” and “The Lost World”, as well as the Broadway musical “Cats” and “The Changeling Doctor”.

(Liu Lingfei [Liam Liu], “Friend of Buick Brand”)

Aaron Wang, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Brand Partnerships for UMG Greater China, said, “Buick and UMGB China are both dedicated to building a stage for outstanding music performance that can resonate with people. The co-creation of the theme song explores the possibility of harnessing music as a powerful medium to connect with targeted audiences. We are thrilled to help Buick infuse their brand concept through music, and to create culturally relevant and artist-driven content that will resonate with current and future Buick owners in China.”

The collaboration involves a full spectrum of integrated marketing, from the customization of the music release, artist endorsement, creative visuals, online and offline events, to a series of publicity stunts, as well as the vinyl production of the song.

###

Notes to Editors:

Please click here to access more content assets.

###

About Universal Music Group for Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG for Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams across 74 global markets. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG for Brands helps define a brand’s authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands.

SOURCE Universal Music Group for Brands UMGB China

