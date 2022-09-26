AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HCLTech launches New Brand Positioning of Supercharging ProgressTM

PRNewswire September 27, 2022

New brand positioning underscores HCLTech’s commitment to supercharge progress for its clients, its people, communities and planet

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, today launched its new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of Supercharging ProgressTM that reflects its commitment to clients, its people, communities and the planet.

The company’s new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.        

As the company nears the $12 billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech described the announcement as an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group. “For HCLTech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint.”

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech said, “Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement – to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”

Elaborating on the rationale of the new brand positioning, C Vijayakumar added, “Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of – at scale, at speed, for our clients, for our people, communities and planet.”

The company also launched its new employee value proposition (EVP) – ‘Find Your Spark’. Built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect, and trusted employment, HCLTech’s EVP emphasizes its commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximize their career potential and ambitions. The company has also expanded its global CSR partnerships and volunteer-led initiatives to supercharge its efforts across core pillars of education and employment, health, wellbeing and basic needs, and environment.

“Today marks a major milestone in HCLTech’s exciting journey as we carve out a distinct brand identity and purpose that will power us – at speed – on this next chapter of our journey,” said Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech. “With such a rich heritage, world-class delivery and emphasis on client service, we will always embody a spirit of flexibility and commitment to being a true partner, in the trenches with our clients every step of the way.”

HCLTech worked with award-winning agency SomeOne to help create its new brand positioning and identity. Visit https://www.hcltech.com/supercharging-progress for more information.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 211,000+ people across 52 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2022 totaled $11.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

 

SOURCE HCL Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.