GIGABYTE Launches Z790 Series Motherboards Supporting Dual-Generation Intel Processors

PRNewswire September 28, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announces Intel ®  Z790 series gaming motherboards, which support the latest 13th and 12th generation Intel ®  Core™ processors. GIGABYTE features the gaming-focused AORUS flagship and high-end models, including Z790 AORUS XTREME, Z790 AORUS MASTER, Z790 AORUS ELITE, and Z790 AORUS TACHYON. The Z790 AORUS lineup reign supreme with the most robust digital power and dominant metallic thermal designs to unleash the performance of the K-SKUs within the next-gen Intel ®  Core™ processor series as well as the bandwidth of PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory.

For enthusiasts and creators seeking nothing but top-tier performance, the Z790 AORUS XTREME is equipped with the maximum 20-phase digital power design, direct touch 8mm Mega-Heatpipes, and the full-covered VRM heatsinks to enhance heat dissipation and the system stability. Also, the Z790 AORUS gaming motherboards support PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD with up to 10GB/s bandwidth and access speed 40% faster compared to the last generation. Thanks to the full-covered VRM heatsinks and the M.2 Thermal Guard III heatsinks on the storage devices, data transfer is lightning fast without throttling even under heavy workloads. Moreover, GIGABYTE introduces several exclusive overclocking functions to the BIOS. Regardless of the memory profile, the DDR5 memory modules can be automatically boosted with one click through GIGABYTE’s advanced overclocking techniques. With the friendly design of PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch features on the AORUS Z790 gaming motherboards, GIGABYTE makes components swapping a whole lot easier.

With the support of dual-generation Intel ®  processors, and the latest power and thermal designs, the AORUS Z790 series gaming motherboards deliver excellent performance, compatibility, stability, and durability for enthusiasts and power users. The full range of products will go on sale on October 20th . For more information, please visit: [https://bit.ly/Intel_Z790]

SOURCE GIGABYTE

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

