Hypertherm Associates introduces new single-piece cartridge consumable for HPRXD plasma systems

PRNewswire September 28, 2022

HANOVER, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software, today announced the release of a single-piece consumable cartridge and cutting torch for Hypertherm HPRXD® plasma systems.

The new HPR® cartridge is designed for use with current HPRXD systems, and aside from the new torch, requires no changes to the system or system settings. Operators can replace both in seconds without the use of tools.

The cartridge replaces the traditional 5-piece consumable stackup with a perfectly aligned part that lasts longer and delivers extended high-definition cut quality. It makes consumable management and assembly much easier, and eliminates errors caused by incorrect handling or installation.

“We are very excited to bring this new cartridge to market since it offers so many benefits to our loyal HPR customers,” said Kristopher Rich, the marketing director for HPRXD products. “It simplifies plasma cutting and training for fabricators, job shops, and manufacturers struggling to fill open positions. At the same time, it makes cutting with one of our best-selling systems more efficient by nearly eliminating the high cost of downtime from consumable selection errors and reducing time spent on consumable management and changeouts.”

The HPR cartridge and torch are now available from authorized partners of Hypertherm technology brand products. The cartridge comes in three amperages—80, 130, and 260 amps—for mild steel cutting.

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

SOURCE Hypertherm Associates

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

