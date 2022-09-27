AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Nintex Honours Top Partners with 2022 Nintex Partner Awards

PRNewswire September 28, 2022

Eighteen leading channel partners recognised for driving digital transformation to help organisations deliver business outcomes across every major industry, with the Nintex Process Platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the regional winners of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards across AMER, APAC and EMEA.

18 leading channel partners recognized for driving digital transformation to help organizations deliver business outcomes across every major industry, with the Nintex Process Platform.

“Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organisations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies digitise their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges.”

Nintex Partner Award winners were selected based on measurable, high-impact business results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organisations across every industry and geographic region during Nintex’s fiscal year 2022, extending from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

2022 Nintex Partner Award winners by category and region include:

Business Excellence – bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organisations:          

  • AMER: Protiviti, Inc.
  • EMEA: Sure Global Technology
  • APAC: Myriad Technologies

Customer Success – supporting long-term adoption and success of the Nintex Process Platform:

  • AMER: BOOST Strategy Partners
  • EMEA: Data One GmbH
  • APAC: Alrighty Labs

Business Acceleration – strong expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year:

  • AMER: ImageTech Systems
  • EMEA: Interactive Saudi Arabia Ltd
  • APAC: Cumulus International Co

Regional Spotlight – regional market impact and momentum with customers:

  • AMER: InnoVelocity
  • EMEA: S A Partners
  • APAC: ACW Solutions

Business Transformation – top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

  • AMER: Elantis
  • EMEA: SakalGB
  • APAC: rapidMation

Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades – for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud

  • AMER: ImageTech Systems, LLC
  • EMEA: IOZ AG
  • APAC: PlanB Consulting

Learn more about the Nintex Partner Network by visiting https://partner.nintex.com/. 

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith
[email protected]
cell: +64 21 154 7114                                                                                                              

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908085/2022_Nintex_Partner_Awards.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nintex

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.