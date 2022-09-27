AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Cobo Attains SOC2 Compliance Certification Ahead of its Launch in Singapore

PRNewswire September 27, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cobo, Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, announced today that it has successfully attained its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type I Report, ahead of its Grand Opening in Singapore on 30th September.

Assurance Through Compliance

The SOC 2 Report is a globally recognised internal control offering that utilizes the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards to provide reasonable assurance that Cobo’s service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to Security, Availability, and Processing Integrity. This report plays an important role in the oversight of the organization, vendor management programs, internal corporate governance and risk management processes and regulatory oversight.

Having acquired the SOC 2 Type I Report, it sets Cobo as one of the most secure and compliant custodians in the Asia Pacific region.

“With the SOC 2 Type I Report, it reflects Cobo’s commitment to its security and privacy towards our users and the extra measures we take to ensure our users feel safe when handling their assets,” said Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo.

The SOC 2 Type I reports on management’s description of a service organization’s system and the suitability of the design of controls. The processing of the certification for Cobo was carried out by a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax & legal, and related services.

“Cobo sees compliance as a necessary component for digital assets to make an impact on the real world economy. As a company that aspires to help blockchain technology achieve mass adoption, we work with global leading RegTech partners and prepare ourselves to be a public company in the future,” said Lily Z. King, COO of Cobo.

The SOC 2 Type I Report demonstrates Cobo’s capacity in exceeding the most rigorous security and confidentiality measures that align with global industry standards and first-rate practices, as set by the AICPA.

About Cobo

Cobo is Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, based in Singapore. Trusted by over 500 institutions and HNWIs to grow and protect their crypto assets, the company focuses on building scalable infrastructure and powering the Web 3.0 revolution around the world. As a strong blockchain and DeFi infrastructure builder, Cobo provides SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) products such as WaaS (Wallet-as-a-Service), DaaS (DeFi-as-a-service), NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service), and Argus (The Smart Contract Based Custody).

SOURCE Cobo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.