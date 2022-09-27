AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense Unveils Its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ TVC “Perfect Match” Ahead of Tournament

PRNewswire September 27, 2022

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With only about two months left before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its TVC under its new campaign “Perfect Match”, to celebrate the passionate journey of global football fans and customers.

 

 

“Perfect Match” is the official theme for the Hisense FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ global campaign, referring to the World Cup matches with every exciting and unforgettable moment of global customers in front of TV, as well as counterparts with equaling mission, aspiration and quality, representing the perfect relationships of Hisense, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and global fans.

In the TVC under the theme of “Perfect Match”, Hisense showcases its latest products with advanced technology and top standard product quality, including Laser TV, ULED TV, refrigerator, etc., which are ready to provide global consumers and football fans with enjoyable viewing experience during this World Cup tournament.

Hisense’s Latest Innovation Empowers the Global Fans for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Earlier this year, Hisense was announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and promoted its complete, award-winning and innovative range of TVs and smart home appliances. Hisense is committed to creating an immersive match-viewing experience for the biggest celebration of international football, enhancing the power of sport, bringing together the global community in new and innovative ways, and helping the global fans express their personal happiness, enjoyment and passion.

In the past few years, Hisense, as the official sponsor for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, has insisted on elevating worldwide recognition and improving top-tier product recognition through sports marketing. “For this year, our purpose is to celebrate and enhance the exciting moments of connection for football fans through the global campaign ‘Perfect Match'”, added by Candy Pang, Deputy General Manager of Brand Management Department of Hisense Group.

Hisense’s newly-released TVC will be one of the many ways to promote its World Cup 2022 campaign. In the months leading up to the opening game and throughout the entire tournament, Hisense is expected to roll out a series of events aiming at bringing every football lover perfect matches with a life-like vivid viewing experience in this global sporting feast.

SOURCE Hisense

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

