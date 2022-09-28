AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

67 Thai Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

PRNewswire September 28, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 67 companies in Thailand received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria. 

In all, 17,400 employees from 219 Thai companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 67 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Thai market. 

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia. 

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Thai employees are that the organization has flexible working arrangements, employees are also willing to help those who requires assistance, and employees are willing to put in the extra effort to achieve the goals and objectives of the organization.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of communication when establishing or enforcing corporate structure changes. 

The WeCare awards are also given out to Advanced Info Service PLC., B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Boon Rawd Group, Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group, and Suntory Beverage and Food Thailand.

2022 Thailand HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits HR Note Thailand as the award’s supporting partners. 

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees. 

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.  

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (THAILAND EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. Advanced Info Service PLC.
  2. Allergan, an AbbVie company – Thailand
  3. Allianz Ayudhya
  4. AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd.
  5. B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd.
  6. B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited
  7. Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited
  8. BCG Benchachinda Group
  9. Boon Rawd Group
  10. Cargill Meats (Thailand) Limited
  11. cargo-partner Logistics Ltd.
  12. CBRE Thailand
  13. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL.
  14. Chia Tai Co., Ltd.
  15. Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL.
  16. Concentrix Services (THAILAND) Co., LTD
  17. CP ALL Public Company Limited
  18. DTGO Corporation Limited
  19. ECCO (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  20. Ecolab Ltd.
  21. Elabram Thailand
  22. ExxonMobil Limited
  23. FedEx Express Thailand
  24. FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited
  25. Griffith Foods Co., Ltd
  26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  27. I.P. ONE Co., Ltd.
  28. Kasikorn Business Technology Group
  29. KASIKORNBANK PCL
  30. Kerry Ingredients (Thailand) Ltd.
  31. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL.
  32. Lazada Limited
  33. Learn Corporation
  34. Lotus’s
  35. Major Cineplex Group
  36. Marsh PB Co., Ltd
  37. Mazars (Thailand) Ltd.
  38. Mediterranean Shipping (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  39. Michelin Siam Co., Ltd.
  40. Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
  41. Nalco Industrial Services (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  42. Neo Corporate Co., Ltd.
  43. Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited
  44. Novartis (Thailand) Limited
  45. Olam (Thailand) Ltd
  46. Osotspa Public Company Limited
  47. Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  48. Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group
  49. PPG Coatings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  50. Provincial Electricity Authority
  51. PTG Energy Public Company Limited
  52. SAP Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (Thailand) Ltd.
  53. SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  54. Siam Commercial Bank
  55. SIAM KUBOTA Corporation Co., Ltd.
  56. Siam Makro Public Company Limited
  57. Siam Piwat Company Limited
  58. Suntory Beverage and Food Thailand
  59. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  60. TDCX Thailand
  61. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  62. Thai Wah Public Company Limited
  63. TikTok Thailand
  64. Unilever Thai Trading Limited
  65. United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
  66. Watsons Thailand
  67. Yves Rocher (Thailand) Ltd.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Editorial Contact:

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
[email protected] 
http://www.hr.asia/awards

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.