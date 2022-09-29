AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

WuXi Biologics Topped Off the Steel on its Commercial Biomanufacturing Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts

PRNewswire September 29, 2022

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), held a topping-off ceremony, in partnership with the Worcester Business Development Corporation (WBDC), to mark the completion of the steel frame for WuXi Biologics’ newest commercial biomanufacturing facility. Located in The Reactory, Worcester’s biomanufacturing park developed by WBDC, the 189,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility is set for completion in 2024 and is expected to create 250 new jobs in the coming years.  Attendees and honorary guests signed the beam that was used to top off the facility at the conclusion of the event. 

Numerous state and local officials attended and provided remarks at the event, including Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester City Councilor Candy Meri-Carlson, Acting City Manager Eric Batista, and President of the Worcester Business Development Corporation, Craig Blais.

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Polito remarked, “For Worcester to believe in WuXi Biologics, and then for WuXi Biologics to believe in Worcester, was really the connection in the partnership that formed.”

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, highlighted, “As a trusted partner to global healthcare companies and a strong contributor to Worcester’s local community, WuXi Biologics’ investment in this new manufacturing facility will enhance the sustainable growth and success of the Worcester biotech ecosystem and enable the global biologics industry with a more robust supply chain.”

Dr. Weichang Zhou, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of WuXi Biologics, noted, “WuXi Biologics is honored to be a part of Worcester’s community and to help usher in the next generation of innovative manufacturing to the city.”

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide. 

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts 
Business
[email protected]m

Media 
[email protected]

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.